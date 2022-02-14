Super Bowl action and Stonehenge treasure: Monday’s news in pictures By John Post February 14, 2022, 4:28 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Mary J Blige performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams played against the Cincinnati Bengals. Shutterstock The Los Angeles Rams tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the first quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won this years Super Bowl. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstoc Palestinians inspect the damage after Israeli forces demolished part of the house of prisoner Mahmoud Jaradat in the village of Silat al-Harithiya near the West Bank city of Jenin. A Palestinian was killed, while 20 others were injured, by Israeli gunfire during a major military Israeli raid into the village of Silat al-Harithiya in the West Bank city of Jenin after midnight. APAImages/Shutterstock Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain, perform during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, won the gold medal, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia, the silver medal and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the USA, the bronze medal. Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock Indian paramilitary soldiers pay tributes at a memorial dedicated to soldiers who were killed in a 2019 attack at the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in Lethpora, Indian-controlled Kashmir. A car bombing on a paramilitary convoy on Feb. 14, 2019 at Lethpora in Kashmir’s Pulwama district had killed 40 Indian soldiers in the single deadliest attack in the divided region’s volatile history. AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan Members of the University and College Union (UCU) during their rally in Glasgow, at the start of their 10 days of industrial action over pay, pensions and working conditions. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Killian Peier, of Switzerland, waits to jump during a men’s team ski jumping trial round for competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader A group of people play in a chess tournament as part of valentine day celebrations showing their love of the game, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A gold pendant, found in the Shropshire Marshes, dating from around 100BC is being exhibited as part of ‘The world of Stonehenge’, a new exhibition at the British Museum. It is the UK’s first ever major exhibition on Stonehenge and the largest British Museum exhibition of recent times – with over 430 objects on show from across Britain, Ireland and Europe. The exhibition runs from 17 February – 17 July 2022 and was organised with the State Museum of Prehistory. Shutterstock A person rides with a large Valentine’s Day gift on the Circle line, in east London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Snowdrops in bloom and Dundee’s Winter Olympian: Tuesday’s news in pictures It’s a White Out: Sunday’s News in Pictures Soaring through the Skies: Saturday’s News in Pictures Helpful sheep and Scotland’s drone base: Friday’s news in pictures