Firefighters battling Skye wildfire nearly 24 hours on as motorists told to avoid A87

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a wildfire on Skye – nearly 24 hours after first getting the call.

Members of the public are being urged to avoid the A87 Sligachan to Portree road, near Sconsor.

Six fire crews were called to the scene, near Sconsor Golf Course, at about 11.30am yesterday.

Visible from Raasay there is currently a large hill fire on going over the Moll road on Skye. pic.twitter.com/1L3loutRHo — Raasay SFRS (@RaasaySFRS) March 24, 2022

Four appliances returned to base in the evening while firefighters from Portree and Broadford watched the fire overnight.

The blaze comes shortly after a warning was put out advising of the “extreme” chance of wildfires across the north of Scotland.

Public warned to avoid the A87

A fire service spokeswoman said the fire had died down overnight but has started to pick up again this morning.

They added that low winds are expected to remain throughout the day.

A third appliance from Kyle of Lochalsh has gone back to the scene this morning.

Well done to the all crews attending today nd through the night incredible work and effort from all involved, stay safe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uKjHOQRdtF — Portree Community Fire Station (@Portreefire) March 24, 2022