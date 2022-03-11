Wizarding Wands and fishing cats: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Wizarding Wands and fishing cats: Friday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
March 11, 2022, 3:42 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Reclaim These Streets founders (left to right) Henna Shah, Jamie Klinger, Anna Birley, Jessica Leigh pose for picture outside the Royal Courts of Justice after judges ruled that the Metropolitan Police beached the rights of the organisers of a planned vigil for Sarah Everard. The four women had argued that decisions made by the force in advance of the planned vigil amounted to a breach of their human rights to freedom of speech and assembly, and say the force did not assess the potential risk to public health. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A Ukrainian woman waits at Przemysl train station, south-eastern Poland. Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Photo by AP Photo/Daniel Cole
In Surat Thani, Thailand, a local fisherman takes his rescue cats fishing in the mangroves along the Tapi River, Thailand. Photo by Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Terry, the Barbary lion, relaxing at Liberec Zoo, Czech Republic. Photo by Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock
Dogs arriving for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC). Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Dame Barbara Hepworth (1903-1975), Disc with Strings, Estimate: GBP 120,000 – GBP 180,000 – Highlights from Modern British and Irish Art Evening Sale Christies London. The sale will take place on 22 March. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Muslims offering Friday Jummah Prayer at the mosque premises of Hazrat Shahjalal, Sylhet-Bangladesh. Photo by Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Wizarding World Wand installation has arrived in Birmingham. To celebrate the upcoming release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. This is the second stop of a UK tour for the 15ft tall wands, with locations chosen by a public vote. The wands will be on display in the Bullring in Birmingham for seven days, before visiting Stoke-on-Trent and Reading. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be in cinemas from the 8th April 2022. Photo by Will Ireland/PinPep/Shutterstock
Sand artist Ajay Rawat creates a sculpture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to congratulate him on his victory in UP Assembly polls. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins in assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur state, India. Photo by Sumit Saraswat/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Members of the Royal Navy march through Portsmouth during a Royal Navy Freedom of the City parade. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Ukrainians in Lviv gathered outside of the Church of the Most Holy Apostles Peter and Paul in the city centre for the funerals of three Ukrainian Soldiers killed during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine which has sparked a brutal war that has been raging for over two weeks. Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal