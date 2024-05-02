More details emerge of sword attack as suspect appears in court

An accused samurai sword attacker ran up behind a 14-year-old boy before slashing him in the neck and chest, a court has heard.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, is accused of murdering teenager Daniel Anjorin as he was walking to school on Tuesday, and injuring four other people.

The 36-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, and holding his left arm across his chest.

Court artist sketch of Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He spoke slowly with long pauses to confirm his name in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that Monzo crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday, hitting a member of the public.

The court was told that he then got out of the van, said that he would kill the man and slashed him to the neck.

Floral tributes laid in Laing Close, Hainault (Yui Mok/PA)

Prosecutor David Burns told the court that 15 minutes later it is alleged Monzo broke into a nearby home where a couple were asleep with their four-year-old daughter.

He went into the bedroom and attacked the child’s father, shouting about believing in God and causing injuries to his neck and arm, it is alleged.

Monzo is accused of then running up behind Daniel and slashing his neck, before stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Police officers arrived and tried to help the teenager, when it is alleged that Monzo appeared from a bush and they chased him.

The court was told that he jumped out at a female officer and attacked her with the sword while she was on the ground.

He is also accused of injuring a second officer.