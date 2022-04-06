Ballet and Boris: Wednesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross April 6, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 1:12 pm Principal dancer Jerome Anthony Barnes as Rudolf and soloist Claire Souet as mistress Mary Vetsera, during a photocall ahead of Scottish Ballet's world premiere of The Scandal at Mayerling, in the City Chambers banqueting hall, Glasgow. The Scandal At Mayerling premieres in Glasgow on April 13, before touring to Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh. Picture by Jane Barlow/ PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A gallery employee looks at Raphael’s ‘The Terranuova Madonna’ during a photocall for the Credit Suisse Exhibition: Raphael, at the National Gallery, London. The exhibition is one of the first ever to explore Raphael’s complete career including his paintings and drawings as well as his work in architecture, poetry, sculpture, tapestry and prints. Picture via PA. Sculptor Bruce Hansing paints a crocodile face on a Easter egg, one of nine individually hand-crafted eggs, in his workshop at Longleat, where the giant eggs are to be placed around the grounds for people to hunt and collect letters to solve a riddle. Picture via PA. A health worker in protective suit takes a throat swab sample from a resident at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing. Picture by AP. With Mount Fuji in the background, a stand-up paddleboarder cruises near a Torii gate, an entrance gate to a Shinto shrine, in Sagami Bay in Zushi, south of Tokyo. Picture by AP. Ukrainian serviceman walks on a destroyed bridge between the village of Dytiatky and Chernobyl, Ukraine. Picture by AP. (Left to right) Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak talk to a member of staff as they look at a CT scanner during a visit to the New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire. Picture via PA. Patsy Sheehan (right), from Limerick, holds a Stop Putin sign outside Leinster House, Dublin, as President Zelensky of Ukraine addresses the Oireachtas. Picture date: Wednesday April 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Ukraine Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire The Prince of Wales unveils a plaque during a visit to Tebay Services in Cumbria to mark it’s 50th anniversary. Picture via PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wednesday’s News in Picture: A long way Essex focused on further trophies amid fallout from racism scandal West prepares fresh sanctions on Russia in response to atrocities in Ukraine Boris Johnson calls on Russians to reject Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine