Wednesday’s News in Picture: A long way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

Wednesday’s News in Picture: A long way

By Louis Delbarre
April 6, 2022, 6:14 pm Updated: April 6, 2022, 6:28 pm
A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today

A police officer uses a bolt-cutter to remove a metal chain from around the neck of a climate protester in Berlin, Germany. The German government presented a major package of reforms Wednesday to boost the construction of renewable power as part of its efforts to meet its climate goals and become independent of energy imports from hostile nations such as Russia. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber.
A monument to Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol,is damaged by bullets, in the central square of Borodyanka, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky.
Patsy Sheehan (right), from Limerick, joins Ukrainian citizens outside Leinster House, Dublin, as President Zelensky of Ukraine addresses the Oireachtas. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, center, arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. AP Photo/Virginia Mayo).
Strong winds and cod temperatures return as surfers take advantage of the conditions at Tynemouth beach, Tyne and Wear. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
A swimmer appears exhausted after racing in the Men’s Open 100m Backstroke heats on day two of the 2022 British Swimming Championships at Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield.  Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.
The Prince of Wales tastes a piece of cheese during a visit to Tebay Services in Cumbria to mark it’s 50th anniversary. Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire.
Principal dancer Jerome Anthony Barnes as Rudolf and soloist Claire Souet as mistress Mary Vetsera, during a photocall ahead of Scottish Ballet’s world premiere of The Scandal at Mayerling, in the City Chambers, Glasgow. Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal