Good Friday and Ukrainian thanks: Friday's news in pictures By John Post April 15, 2022, 3:03 pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A group of Ukrainian refugees hand out some flowers and Thank you cards on the street of Duesseldorf, Germany on April 14, 2022 as part of appreciation toward the German public supporting and hosting Ukrainian refugees. Ying Tang/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Bengalies celebrate New Year or Pohela Bishakh, Kolkata, India. Suvrajit Dutta/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

160 childrens shoes are seen as a symbol of children ost their lives during the war at the entrance of Russian Consulate in Bonn, Germany. Ying Tang/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

A pet cat walks through damaged buildings and houses in Makariv, near Kyiv. Some towns and villages have recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army and now people are trying to restore a semblance of normal life. Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Shutterstock

Pilgrims carrying crosses to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland during the annual Christian Easter pilgrimage on Good Friday. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A person rides their bike in Wanstead Park in Epping Forest, London. Good Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, experts have predicted, ahead of "very pleasant" spring conditions over the Easter weekend. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ultra Orthodox Jews burn scraps of bread, unleavened goods and items made of yeast in the ceremonial biur chametz, burning of unleavened bread, meant to cleanse the country during Passover, which begins this afternoon at dusk. Nir Alon/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Ukrainian citizens demonstrate near the embassy of the Russian Federation against the war in Ukraine, in Rome, Italy. Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Former prime minister Theresa May acts as a marshal during the Maidenhead Easter 10K race in Maidenhead, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

A man re-enacts Jesus' carrying the cross on Good Friday in Antipolo City, Philippines. Many Filipinos stage their versions of Passion and Death Of Jesus known as Senakulo every Holy Week in the Philippines. Ryan Eduard Benaid/NurPhoto/Shutterstock