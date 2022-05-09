Mabel, dog of the year: Monday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby May 9, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:05 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Dechen Ngodrup poses for a photo at the summit of Mount Qomolangma on May 4, 2022. On Wednesday, 13 members of a Chinese expedition team reached the summit of the world’s highest peak at a height of 8,848.86 meters. The squad established an automatic meteorological monitoring station at an altitude of 8,830 meters, the world’s highest of its kind. They also measured the thickness of ice and snow using high-accuracy radar and collected samples for further research at the summit. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock A Sri Lankan government supporter carries a national flag after attacking the anti-government protesters outside president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo by AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena A rickshaw puller wades through a flooded street in Kolkata, India. Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Twins Solomiya and Veronica Makaruk, 4 years old, make a visit with their parents to view damages at a vehicle graveyard and around the town of Irpin, Ukraine. The family had evacuated but visited after Irpin was recently liberated from Russian forces. Photo by Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Women attend an event showcasing Romania’s traditional costume in Bucharest, Romania. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock A female worker has a light moment with a child near a brickfield in Manikganj, Bangladesh. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Palestinian school girls wait for their school bus to go home, in Gaza City, Palestine. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The widow cries at the coffin of volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov, 36 a well-known Ukrainian journalist, killed by the Russian troops, at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Mayor of London Sadiq Khan walks to a television interview in New York City on the first day of a 5 day visit to the US in a bid to boost London’s tourism industry. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Christine Grahame MSP and Mabel are announced as winners of this year’s Holyrood Dog of the Year competition organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club. Photo by Lesley Martin/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close