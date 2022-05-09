Mabel, dog of the year: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mabel, dog of the year: Monday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
May 9, 2022, 4:02 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:05 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Dechen Ngodrup poses for a photo at the summit of Mount Qomolangma on May 4, 2022. On Wednesday, 13 members of a Chinese expedition team reached the summit of the world’s highest peak at a height of 8,848.86 meters. The squad established an automatic meteorological monitoring station at an altitude of 8,830 meters, the world’s highest of its kind. They also measured the thickness of ice and snow using high-accuracy radar and collected samples for further research at the summit. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
A Sri Lankan government supporter carries a national flag after attacking the anti-government protesters outside president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.  Photo by AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
A rickshaw puller wades through a flooded street in Kolkata, India. Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Twins Solomiya and Veronica Makaruk, 4 years old, make a visit with their parents to view damages at a vehicle graveyard and around the town of Irpin, Ukraine. The family had evacuated but visited after Irpin was recently liberated from Russian forces. Photo by Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Women attend an event showcasing Romania’s traditional costume in Bucharest, Romania. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
A female worker has a light moment with a child near a brickfield in Manikganj, Bangladesh. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Palestinian school girls wait for their school bus to go home, in Gaza City, Palestine. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
The widow cries at the coffin of volunteer soldier Oleksandr Makhov, 36 a well-known Ukrainian journalist, killed by the Russian troops, at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan walks to a television interview in New York City on the first day of a 5 day visit to the US in a bid to boost London’s tourism industry. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Christine Grahame MSP and Mabel are announced as winners of this year’s Holyrood Dog of the Year competition organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club. Photo by Lesley Martin/PA Wire

 

