Warhol and Minions: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Emma Grady
June 1, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 4:50 pm
'Kevin the minion' dances to a set by DJ Fromage in a garden entitled 'The Minions Garden' at a preview of the Bord Bia Bloom garden festival which opens in Phoenix Park in Dublin tomorrow. Picture by PA.
'Kevin the minion' dances to a set by DJ Fromage in a garden entitled 'The Minions Garden' at a preview of the Bord Bia Bloom garden festival which opens in Phoenix Park in Dublin tomorrow. Picture by PA.

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

41 gingerbread monarchs – from William the Conqueror to Elizabeth II – which will go on display at Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire as part of the charity’s Jubilee celebrations. Picture by Jim Holden/English Heritage/PA Wire
A person dressed as a cat outside Thames Magistrates’ Court, London, where West Ham defender Kurt Zouma will be sentenced for kicking his cat after being prosecuted by the RSPCA under the Animal Welfare Act. Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire
Taxi drivers block an avenue during a taxi driver protest in downtown Madrid, Spain. Picture by AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Gardeners David Kay and Lou Singfield tend to the wildflower meadow which has burst into flower at King’s College in Cambridge. Picture by Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Andy Warhol’s Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom screenprint on display in front of Campbell’s Soup Cans at Phillips auction house. Picture by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Priests perform prayers during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) for a temple to Ram, one of the most worshipped deities in the Hindu pantheon, in Ayodhya, India.  Picture by AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
Four year old Alice Joicey from Sheffield with an installation titled ‘Horse Play’ by sculptor Sarah Gallagher-Hayes of Twigtwisters on King Street in Manchester as part of the annual Manchester Flower Show. Picture by Fabio De Paola/PA Wire
Ukraine supporters stand on the steps holding banners, outside Hampden Park, ahead of the World Cup Qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Picture by AP Photo/Scott Heppell
Tall ships travel along the Gloucester & Sharpness Canal, on route to the Gloucester Tall Ships festival at the docks in the city. Picture by Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Residents wearing mask visit a store decorated with a dragon sculpture in Shanghai. Picture by AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
Eurovision star Brooke Scullion with ‘Stu and Kevin’ in a garden entitled ‘The Minions Garden’ at a preview of the Bord Bia Bloom garden festival which opens in Phoenix Park in Dublin tomorrow. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

