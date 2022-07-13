Swimming with Sharks: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Swimming with Sharks: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
July 13, 2022, 3:49 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 5:10 pm
Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen's Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen's Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 13. Wednesday’s news in pictures.

Image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope of the Carina Nebula. Nasa is “just getting started” with new discoveries in the universe after releasing stunning photos taken by its James Webb Space Telescope, Bill Nelson, Nasa administrator.  NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI/PA Wire
See Monster, a decommissioned North Sea offshore platform that is set to become one of the UK’s largest public art installations, arrives in Weston-super-Mare, in North Somerset. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
A group of young girls in Newari attire plays flute for welcoming Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party at Bhaktapur Durbar Square on Wednesday. Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The pack climbs Lacets de Montvernier during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France. AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Nepali Firefighters attempt to douse a fire that started at a godown in Nepali capital Kathmandu. Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock
Tayshan Hayden-Smith from Grow2Know at the new 120th anniversary Peter Rabbit garden, built by Grow2Know, an organisation founded in the wake of the Grenfell fire tragedy, at St Clement And St James CE Primary School, in London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Sri Lankan protesters wave the national flag from the roof of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe ‘s office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Firefighters work to extinguish a wildfire which broke out at the bottom of the Dune du Pyla near Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France. UGO AMEZ/SIPA/Shutterstock

Bull runs and hopeful leaders: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]