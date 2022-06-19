A place to remember George and Margaret Bremner: Poignant tribute for Father’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A place to remember George and Margaret Bremner: Poignant tribute for Father’s Day

By Lindsay Bruce
June 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Hundreds of bronze and silver plaques adorn benches all over Aberdeen.

And on special occasions like Father’s Day the stories behind these memorial badges, and the floral tributes laid upon them, are all the more poignant.

A Place to Remember seeks to bring to life the tales of love and loss behind these commemorative seats.

So today we’re remembering George and Margaret Bremner.

Father’s Day tribute

A single white rose sits upon one of Aberdeen beachfront’s many memorial benches today.

Looking out across the water just in front of Pizza Hut, those choosing to rest a while on the Esplanade seat may be unaware of the reasons Aberdonian couple, George and Margaret Bremner, are memorialised there.

The flower – picked from their Hilton garden and planted when they celebrated 25 years of marriage – is a Father’s Day gift from their daughter Susan.

“The beachfront was always a special place for my mum and dad. Being here is a huge comfort to me and reminds me of all the times we were brought here as kids – whatever the weather!”

George and Margaret Bremner

When heart problems claimed the life of her husband George on December 1, 2002 – just days before their anniversary – it was Margaret Bremner’s wish to create a special place to remember her spouse.

The couple – who had two daughters, Susan and Anne – were devoted to one another, and it only seemed right that the family could enjoy a special place to remember Aboyne Golf Club member, George.

However, it wasn’t until 2016 that a bench was placed, near the beachfront retail park, carrying a plaque memorialising both halves of the couple.

“Sadly my mum developed bone cancer. Her leg seized up when she was driving one day and it quickly led to another hard diagnosis. She was in a lot of pain.”

Susan, a former nurse, looked after her mum at home, and sensed the outcome wasn’t good.

“I worked in orthopedics and when mum broke her hip and went into surgery I had an idea of how long these things would take. When the hours ticked by I think we knew what had happened. She sadly didn’t make it out.”

Popular people

Both George and Margaret loved bowling and darts, and were members of Bridge of Don Country Club. Margaret even captained the women’s team.

George worked for Hall and Tawse his whole life beginning as a post boy and ended his career as a chief bonus surveyor. Margaret was a clerk with Chap Construction.

The couple loved indoor and outdoor bowling and George was also an avid golfer.

They also loved to travel with friends Ian and Sheila Fraser. Ian was a longstanding friend of George. They had both completed National Service together and as children been in the Boys Brigade together too.

And they held a special place in their hearts for the waterfront.

Great memories

When both parents were no longer with them the family decided to push ahead with a memorial.

Susan said: “When my parents passed away we received cards in their hundreds. You always think your own mum and dad are special – and I mean, I was very close to my dad especially. But it was touching to see how well thought of they were by so many others.

Susan sitting on the knee of her dad, George.

“We just thought ‘we need to do a memorial’ really. And the beach held so many memories… of us eating ice cream – usually in the car because it was so cold outside.”

Beloved grandparents

George, who was raised in Marchburn Avenue, Northfield, attended Powis Academy, and Margaret – formerly Margaret Clark, came from Hilton.

And though they found each other later in life, the life they built together was ‘full of fun and love.’

They were especially proud to be grandma and granda to Stewart and Jamie Laing – Anne’s children – with George in particular relishing the opportunity to watch Stewart play football.

Place to remember

For Father’s Day Susan hoped to visit George and Margaret’s special place.

“I think the plaque on the bench sums it up best…

“‘When a loved one becomes a memory – the memory becomes a treasure.’

“Visiting the bench, especially on an important day helps keep their memories alive. Using a rose from their garden, planted as a way to commemorate how much they loved each other, makes it more so.”

  • Do you know the story of one of the many people memorialised by Aberdeen’s benches? Email lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk or complete the form below.

