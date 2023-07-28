Cold case murder detective from Fraserburgh, Duncan Wilson, dies age 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cold case murder detective from Fraserburgh, Duncan Wilson, dies age 74

The Met Police DCI raised in his family's Broch paper shop became an adviser on The Bill.

By Lindsay Bruce
From the Broch to Bromley, retired DCI Duncan Wilson.
From the Broch to Bromley, retired DCI Duncan Wilson.

Duncan Wilson went from being the wee boy in a Fraserburgh newsagents, to  an acclaimed Metropolitan Police detective making headlines himself.

From bringing killers to justice, solving cold cases, working at Downing Street and advising television show The Bill, not a second of his 74 years was wasted.

Raised in the Broch

James Duncan Wilson exemplified what it means to work hard and play hard.

Born in Aberdeen on July 1 1949, Duncan – as he was always known, lived and worked in the family newsagent on Fraserburgh High Street.

Son of Robert and Hilda Wilson he attended Fraserburgh Primary and Central schools, then Fraserburgh Academy.

Growing up he knew the value of hard work, serving in the family store before taking on a summer job as a driver with the Scottish Ambulance Service. His “love of the blue light” would continue throughout his life.

Falling in love

Duncan studied for a general degree at Aberdeen University, specialising in psychology and sociology. Through a mutual friend giving them both a lift to Aberdeen he got to know Alison Rollo. Both had attended the same secondary school but it wasn’t until university that they became friends.

In 1973 Duncan left the north-east to begin Metropolitan Police training at Hendon in London.

“I was feeling a bit guilty for rejecting his attempts to take me out so many times, so I sent him a good luck card before he left,” said Alison, originally from Tyrie.

“I said something like, ‘drop me a line if you get homesick,’ which he did.”

By October 1974 the pair were married in King’s College Chapel, Aberdeen.

London calling

Newly wed, the couple lived and worked in London. They moved into a flat in Sydenham. Alison worked as a library assistant in Croydon and Duncan as a police constable, at Canon Row in central London.

Among his other tasks, between 1973 and 1977 he was posted to the door of 10 Downing Street welcoming royalty and world leaders alike.

A young Duncan Wilson on duty shown between the Queen and Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

As his career progressed he moved from station to station, mainly south of the Thames. He became involved in a neighbourhood policing project and often worked as part of security for large events such as the Epsom Derby, Biggin Hill air show and the opening of the Globe Theatre.

Detective Wilson

Duncan eventually became inspector, then chief inspector, before “a sideways move” to detective work, which he felt was the most important work of his career.

As a DCI, Duncan worked as part of Operation Trident, set up in 1998 to tackle what was termed as black-on-black crime. As such he appeared on Crimewatch and made two trips to Jamaica.

A career in pictures: Duncan Wilson originally from Fraserburgh who worked for the Met Police.

Duncan also helped shape domestic violence guidelines. His brother-in-law in Aberdeenshire once heard him being interviewed on Radio 4 while he was out in his tractor.

Duncan and Alison had two children, Kerry and Iain, born on the same day two years apart. For 47 years they lived in Bromley, especially enjoying latter years when their five grandchildren Lachlan, Brodie, Elspeth, Nathan and Aidan came along.

Solving cold cases

Duncan retired officially in 2004 after 31 years’ service but returned the following day to take on a civilian role reviewing unsolved murders.

Perhaps the most high profile case he solved was that of Isabelle Lewis whose killer was brought to justice in 2000. Duncan was “determined to catch him from day one”.

Duncan’s skill set and love of public speaking often saw him appear on television crime shows such as The Real Cracker. He was even an honoured guest at the Cognac Film Festival to judge the best crime film. Popular television show, The Bill, also used Duncan as an adviser.

Hobbies galore

At the age of 55 Duncan learned to fly. He got his pilot’s licence and flew from Biggin Hill airport, where he was also part of the Met’s flying club. This sparked a love of collecting aviation memorabilia. He also relished connecting with pilots from the Second World War and meeting Dame Vera Lynn.

A man of faith, with more time on his hands in retirement, Duncan became a lay preacher.

Preaching at Tyrie Church, Duncan Wilson.

“He was best known, however, for being a bit of a course junkie,” said Alison. “He learned scores of new skills and sports.”

Shooting, table tennis, squash, becoming a day skipper and water skiing; joining the John Wayne Film Society, researching JFK and Winston Churchill, breeding Russian dwarf hamsters and painting were but a few of his acquired skills.

Despite the plethora of things he found to keep himself busy, Duncan also achieved a teaching qualification enabling him to lecture on a leadership and management skills course at Bromley College. Inspired by his passion for flight, his catchphrase with his students was “keep your wings level”.

‘Live your dreams’

In 2009 Duncan and Alison started their own company, LD Consulting. Taken from their mantra ‘live your dreams’ Duncan helped coach people for entry into the police and other career paths. Even this didn’t curtail his zest for life and its enjoyable activities.

Duncan and Alison Wilson.

He and Alison took up ballroom and Latin dancing – even appearing in the background of a Comic Relief special with Catherine Tate and Len Goodwin. Amateur dramatics followed, leading to an appearance on Grantchester. DJ-ing with a vintage orchestra was also added to his pastimes.

Celebration of life

In 2015 Duncan developed bowel cancer. He and Alison purchased a bolt hole in West Wittering which became a haven during the gruelling treatment schedule.

Though Duncan’s cancer was kept at bay, in April this year a tumour was discovered in his colon. His health began to rapidly decline.

He passed away at home on July 13 age 74.

Alison said: “Duncan lived a full life and considered himself to be a very lucky lad. From touring Europe with his dad as a young man to everything he achieved, and for his family… he was grateful for the life he had. And we were grateful to have him in our lives for so long. He was an inspiration to so many.

“We will miss him dearly.”

A celebration of Duncan’s life will take place on August 2 in Bromley. He is survived by Alison, his children and their partners, and his beloved grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

