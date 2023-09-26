A Place to Remember People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, chemist’s assistant who loved Battery view

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, chemist’s assistant who loved Battery view

Originally from Fife, Phyllis Campbell and husband Eric made Torry home and never looked back.

By Lindsay Bruce
People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, who made a life in Aberdeen with husband Eric.
When Phyllis Campbell passed away on Christmas Eve 2018 Eric lost his wife of over 50 years.

Now a solitary white bench overlooking the sea in Torry, is the place where he goes to reflect on their life together.

Fife born

Originally from Fife, Phyllis, whose maiden name was Hughes, was born on September 5 1939.

She met Eric, who was doing an engineering apprenticeship in Leven, because she lived next door to one of Eric’s aunts.

Hailing from St Monans, Phyllis married Eric in 1963  and in 1972 they moved from the Kingdom of Fife to the north-east.

Making Torry home

“For the first five years we lived in Stonehaven then we moved to Torry for my work.

“It was easier for the children too, as our eldest was going to university,” said Eric, who still lives in Torry. “We always loved our lives here.”

Eric and Phyllis, who worked as an assistant in a chemist’s and later as a home help, had three children, Alan, Philip and Jennifer. They would later welcome six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren into the family.

A sad loss

Phyllis died on December 24 2018, age 79.

“She hadn’t been very well for quite a wee while. Phyllis has been diagnosed with vascular dementia. It’s a particularly sad disease because it robs you of that person,” added Eric.

the memorial bench plaque to remember people of Torry: Phyllis Campbell.
The Torry bench plaque in memory of Eric’s wife Phyllis Campbell.

Phyllis’ funeral took place at St Fittick’s Church in Torry, and she was laid to rest at Hazlehead.

Now, a memorial to Phyllis remains on a white bench overlooking the sea near Torry Battery. A silver plaque bearing her name and the date of her death sits between two other memorial plaques.

Poignant plaque

Eric added: “When you bury someone, until the headstone is installed, you are offered a a temporary wooden cross with a plaque on it. This is what happened for Phyllis’ grave.

“When the headstone went up they gave me the plaque back.”

He knew just where the plaque should go.

“We used to go up there [to the Battery] all the time. I was actually just up there last night. It was a special place for us so I decided to add the plaque to the memorial bench there.

“There were already several badges attached. It’s a place I go to, to remember my wife and the times we had together.”

