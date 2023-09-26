A Place to Remember People of Torry: Wallace Whyte, whose heart never left Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

A Place to Remember People of Torry: Wallace Whyte, whose heart never left Aberdeen

The Torry-born steel erector moved to England but returned every year for a family homecoming.

By Lindsay Bruce
People of Torry: Wallace Whyte, who moved to England but treasured his times at the Torry bench.
George Wallace Whyte was born on May 19 1926 on Sinclair Road, Torry.

He’s memorialised on the Greyhope Bay bench shared with so many others.

Always known as Wallace, he was one of nine children for hardworking housewife Mary and her carpenter husband Edward.

Torry upbringing

He was a regular at Victoria Hall Sunday School and attended Victoria Road Primary but from a young age was known for his cheeky personality and propensity to “abscond”.

Wallace Whyte – far right in front of his mother – with some of his family members in Aberdeen.

“The story goes that my dad was always running away from something or other. He left school early and as part of the war effort was sent down the mines – but kept running away and coming home.

“He tried fishing and came back because he was seasick, and he really never settled in the army either,” said Debbie, Wallace’s daughter.

A move south

However, it was when Wallace left Scotland for a new life in Bedford that he finally settled down.

Working in steel erection until 1986, he then became a driver for a double glazing firm until he retired.

A young Wallace Whyte – who became known as Jock while living in England.

It was on a building site café where Wallace met love of his life, Liverpudlian Shirley Ford. Born on June 9 1936, Shirley became Mrs Whyte on Christmas Eve 1954.

Together they had three children: Debbie, Carron and Eddie, seven grandkids and eight great-grandchildren.

Homecoming visits

Though Wallace built a life south of the border he relished his annual visits to Torry.

“Whenever dad went home he would always go round the Bay of Nigg, sit on the bench and talk about his memories growing up in Torry,” added Debbie, “back in thickest of Doric accents too.”

His brother Thomas Whyte added: “Wallace was the loveliest man. He would make everyone laugh and certainly kept everyone on their toes growing up. But you wouldn’t find a nicer man.

“We always looked forward to him coming back to see us year after year.”

A place to remember Wallace and Shirley

So when Wallace passed away in 2015 after a stroke, it was a natural fit for a memorial to be added to his favourite bench in the place where he grew up.

Shirley’s name was also added to the plaque, because of Wallace’s devotion to his late wife who died in 1998, the week before their granddaughter’s wedding.

Shirley and Wallace Whyte, who are remembered by a plaque on a Torry bench.

Now the bench in Torry where her parents are memorialised is a place of comfort for Debbie and her siblings.

“Whenever we are there I go up there. Sometimes I leave flowers, sometimes we just talk. I have a connection to my dad on that Torry bench for sure.”

