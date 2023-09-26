A Place to Remember People of Torry: Adam Krzyszpin, missing 22-year-old fisherman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Adam Krzyszpin, missing 22-year-old fisherman

Adam's plaque represents the last place he was seen alive and his hopes for a new life in Aberdeen.

By Lindsay Bruce
People of Torry: Adam Krzyszpin, who was last seen in the vicinity of the bench.

Unlike many other memorial bench name plaques, Adam Krzyszpin’s is there not to remember his death, but to commemorate the last place he was seen.

Born on December 22 1987 in Bojanów near Rawicz, Poland, the 22-year-old went missing near the location of the Greyhope Road bench on January 10 2010.

Believed to have been fishing on “red rocks” near Altens, Adam has never been seen since.

Growing up in Poland

His mum, Elżbieta Krzyszpin, described him as a good boy, well brought up, who loved to play pranks when he was younger.

He was also exceptionally bright, with an aptitude for learning, which stood him in good stead for a move to Scotland.

Adam, left, as a child in Poland.

Adam, who was tall with fair hair, moved to Scotland in June 2009. His girlfriend of five years, Natalia, had family in Aberdeen so they came to the Granite City to work and save with a plan to return home one day.

Building a life in Scotland

Adam found a job with Macintosh – a factory in Portlethen – and had just been promoted. On Christmas day 2009 he took out a ring he had chosen just weeks before, with the help of his mum, and he asked Natalia to marry him.

She said yes and the pair began planning their future together.

Missing man Adam Krzyszpin with Natalia months before he disappeared.

Just 16 days later Adam would go fishing and would never return.

As the years rolled by no information or clues came forward. Life had to return to some kind of normality for Adam’s nearest and dearest. The assumption was that his body was swept away by waves. The spot he chose to fish from was precarious and the weather was treacherous.

Not knowing for sure is difficult for all of his loved ones.

Special place

“In one sense I can’t move on… but in the other I have other children, I have a life here too,” said Elżbieta. “How can you live without part of you… but I have to.”

With no grave to visit, Natalia suggested a plaque be added to a memorial bench they both liked to visit, near to the spot where Adam was last seen.

“We love, we wait, we remember” reads the plaque in Adam’s memory on the Greyhope Bay bench.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And so around four years ago she attached a lasting reminder of Adam to the popular bench.

“Adam was a lovely boy. He never smoked, avoided alcohol, didn’t keep bad company. His dream was to earn money to build a house back here. But every year that passes that hope gets smaller and smaller.

“I hate to say that I think he has died… there’s still hope in my heart to see him again.”

