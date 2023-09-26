A Place to Remember People of Torry: Mary Murray, filleter who found love at the fish house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

A Place to Remember People of Torry: Mary Murray, filleter who found love at the fish house

The Torry mum-of-four was the first to have a plaque in her honour on the distinctive white bench.

By Lindsay Bruce
Mary Murray, wife of Bob, passed away before she ever found out what happened to her missing daughter.
A silver plaque inscribed for Mary Murray was the first of its kind to be attached to the white bench that overlooks Greyhope Bay. With it comes a story of a happy Torry marriage – but also a family devastated by pain.

Seaton to Torry

Mary Murray, originally Mary Smith Petrie, was born in 1929 in Seaton, Aberdeen. The daughter of a butcher, she had four siblings and attended primary school near her home and then on to Powis Academy.

When she left school Mary became a fish filleter and did that for her entire working life.

A skilled trade, it was there – working for various companies – that she made friends. It was also later through work that she found the love of her life, Bob Murray, who hailed from the St Nicholas area of the city and also worked in the fish trade.

The couple wed in 1954 and went on to have four children – three sons and one daughter. For most of their lives together they lived in their Tullos Road home in Torry.

Missing daughter

Firmly embedded in Torry life, son Michael (60) recalls growing up at a time when Victoria Road was the beating heart of the community.

“It was thriving. You couldn’t walk two feet without seeing someone you knew. Both my parents loved being part of life in Torry.”

In later years Mary, who was a granny and a great-grandmother, developed Alzheimer’s. Though difficult for the family it coincided with huge trauma – the unexplained disappearance of daughter Lynne. Mary’s illness shielded her somewhat from the pain.

An image of Lynne Murray shared on the anniversary of her disappearance.

Lynne, who had two sons and a grandchild, disappeared on August 21 2006 after visiting relatives in hospital.

No answers before she passed

Bob and Mary made appeals at the time, with Bob speaking to The Press and Journal one year after the disappearance too.

Police searches and alleged sightings didn’t provide any clues.

Mary passed away in Torry Nursing Home on October 11 2011 age 82 without ever knowing what happened to her only daughter.

Bob and Mary Murray at their home on Tullos Crescent. Picture by Amanda Gordon.

When his wife died, Bob knew of the perfect place for a lasting memorial.

“My dad thought he owned the Bay of Nigg,” said Michael. “He was up there three of four times a day. He knew everyone that was a regular to the area and so putting a plaque there on a bench was his way of staying close to mum.”

Supportive friend

Bob asked Michael’s best friend, Alex McGregor, to help him. Alex organised to have the plaque made and it was Alex who screwed in the special plate into the white bench near the lighthouse.

“It’s funny how life is. When Alex died it was me who attached his plaque. So this is place that’s doubly special for me now.”

A Place to Remember People of Torry: Mary Murray plaque
In memory of Mary: the plaque on the Torry bench.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Michael, who has now lost both parents, two of his siblings, his nephew and his best friend, knows more than most why having a place to remember loved ones is so special.

“I think it’s fair to say the memorial bench has seen better days. It’s going to crumble one day, I’m sure. But for now it’s a place that’s just Torry in its heyday all wrapped up in one place. Great people, who worked locally, who all knew one another, remembered by the people who love them.”

Bob died on September 11 2013 aged 81. A life member of Nigg Bay Golf Club he survived seven heart attacks in his lifetime. Though later information concerning Lynne would emerge, he also never found out what happened to his daughter, before he died.

