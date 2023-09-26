A place to Remember People of Torry: 11 stories of love and loss from cherished memorial bench

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A place to Remember People of Torry: 11 stories of love and loss from cherished memorial bench

Obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce set about tracing all those mentioned on the popular Greyhope memorial bench.

By Lindsay Bruce
Obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce who has brought together 11 stories all connected to the one Torry memorial bench.
Obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce who has brought together 11 stories all connected to the one Torry memorial bench.

One memorial bench, 16 identifiable names, 13 families traced and 11 stories of life, love and loss. In her “A Place to Remember, People of Torry” series, obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce has collated a series of articles from one Aberdeen memorial bench. Here she explains how the project came about.

Uniquely special place

In one of Aberdeen’s most rugged spots near Torry Battery, overlooking Greyhope Bay, there is a once-white, well-used memorial bench.

Floral tributes are attached to the sides and faded photos are taped, and tacked, on to the chipped paintwork. There are also 17 plaques, 16 of which have names you can clearly read.

The special memorial bench near Girdle Ness Lighthouse and Torry Battery.
The special memorial bench near Girdle Ness Lighthouse and Torry Battery.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It’s no secret how passionate I am about writing obituaries – or sharing the stories of the north-east’s many memorial benches. But right away, this one was different.

Not solely dedicated to one person, or one family, men and women, young and old, on plaques of every shape, colour and style, grace this bench.

A plaque on the memorial bench.
Well worn but well-loved, the memorial bench which carries almost 20 plaques. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Where rust bleeds on to ageing wood and more and more plaques have been added there’s a sense that this seat and its memorials, like the bays nestled underneath it, are collectively owned by Torry and her people.

Life, loss and love

I set myself a challenge to try and find out the stories of all the people connected to each of these plaques. But let me say from the outset, I wasn’t prepared for what was to come.

From one bench there were stories of two missing people. Two families torn apart by the grief of wondering what happened to treasured loved ones.

While Adam Krzyszpin’s whereabouts still remain a mystery, we’ve been able to share the story of – and so pay tribute to  – Lynne Murray, daughter of Mary Murray, the first woman who was memoralised on the bench.

A walk down memory lane

From this one bench I’ve heard recollections of life in “old Torry”. A place full of industry, where people went to Victoria Hall Sunday School, where everyone knew one another and a trip down Victoria Road would take an entire afternoon.

Wallace Whyte attended Sunday school as a boy in the Victoria Hall, Torry.
People of Torry: Wallace Whyte attended Sunday school as a boy in the Victoria Hall, Torry.

Gathering these beautiful stories allowed me a glimpse inside lifelong love stories, and equally a seat among stories of enduring grief.

Two young men have plaques on this bench, for example. School friends, both passed away at a young age and in tragic circumstances. Both never to be forgotten. Their loss still felt each and every day.

A picture of Torry

In penning these tales it occurred to me that the bench itself is an emblem of Torry, then and now.

Though it’s seen better days, good people remain the reason for this bench, and good people remain the cherished heart of Torry.

Phyllis Campbell moved into Torry with husband Eric and a built a life in the north-east community.
People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell moved into Torry with husband Eric and a built a life in the north-east community.

Every family I traced shared memories with me. They laughed with me. Some cried. All communicated a fondness for the location where this special memorial bench sits. All claimed a sense of ownership… “it’s in our favourite place…” All finding solace and comfort when sitting on those weathered slats.

It’s like a picture of true community in microcosm.

Torry memorial bench is a place to remember

Communities are places where you live together, love together, weep together and try and rebuild together. Places that makes you, shape you, and even grieve you when what once never more can be. I’ve yet to find a place that embodies this more.

This isolated, cliff-edge bench provides a place for weary bodies to sit a while but I can tell you, from my many visits there too, it provides a tonic for weary spirits also.

It should be sad – but there’s hope in that place.

The memorial bench is in a poignant but peaceful place overlooking Greyhope Bay to one side and the Bay of Nigg to the right.
A poignant but peaceful place overlooking Greyhope Bay to one side and the Bay of Nigg to the right. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Two of those named share grandchildren. The brother of one was the best man for another. There’s a mother and daughter, and a plaque added by a friend, who then passed away so the gesture was reciprocated.

The thread running through it all? Growing up, living, working and being proud to be part of an Aberdeen community called Torry.

I’ve written a lot of things over 20 plus years in journalism yet these intersecting lives, communally remembered, in a beloved place, have left their mark on me more than most.

I’m grateful for being trusted to tell these stories, but more grateful that I also get to call Aberdeen home.

