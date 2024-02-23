Dorothy Ferguson: Garioch Fiddlers founder and former Inverurie Academy music teacher dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Dorothy Ferguson: Garioch Fiddlers founder and former Inverurie Academy music teacher dies

She was a classically trained violinist who had also played with Aberdeen Sinfonietta, Aberdeen Choral Society, and the Inverurie Orchestra.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Garioch Fiddlers founder and Inverurie music tutor Dorothy Ferguson has died.
Former Garioch Fiddlers founder and Inverurie music tutor Dorothy Ferguson has died.

Dorothy Ferguson, a former Inverurie Academy music instructor who founded Garioch Fiddlers, has died aged 83.

She taught at the school for 30 years and it is calculated she taught violin and viola to about 1500 pupils.

Dorothy formed Garioch Fiddlers in the early 1980s and also served as leader and conductor until her retiral in 2011.

But she was a classical violinist at heart and had played with Aberdeen Sinfonietta, Aberdeen Choral Society, and the Inverurie Orchestra.

Dorothy was born in Dundee in June 1941 to Harold Tarn, a clerk with a meat importing business, and his wife, Alice, a housewife who also taught piano. Harold was also a pianist.

School days

She was educated at primary and secondary level at Morgan Academy, Dundee, but also attended Dundee Music School from an early age where she learnt to play violin. Her late brother, Ronald, was a violin and viola player and maker, and her sister, Sylvia, was an accomplished piano player.

When she left school, Dorothy began work as an insurance clerk then became a clerk with the engineering department of the GPO.

She met her future husband, Wilson, through church youth fellowships and they married in Dundee in August 1964.

Wilson worked in insurance before becoming a probation officer, social worker and then senior inspector of adult care homes.

In 1964, the couple moved from Dundee to Perth because of Wilson’s work as a probation officer. Daughter Shona, who sadly died in 2022, was born in 1967 followed by Craig in 1968.

Move to Inverurie

In 1971 Wilson’s work took the family to Inverurie and, when children were in upper primary school, Dorothy volunteered to help out the overstretched violin teacher at Inverurie Academy who recognised her ability and persuaded her to become a full-time instructor.

Her son, Craig, said: “She was loved by her pupils, her fellow fiddlers, and her orchestral colleagues for her gentle, unassuming manner that encouraged and supported individuals to be as excellent as they could be.

“She particularly loved watching her primary-aged players learn and grow all the way to secondary age, and then to hear of them join university/college/amateur orchestras and groups as young adults.”

Dorothy encouraged Garioch Fiddlers to a level of excellence that saw them frequently invited to play on television shows. They also made CDs, performed at the annual fiddlers’ rally in Inverurie and entertained throughout the north-east.

Craig, who works in the National Trust for Scotland’s people department in Inverness, said: “My mother had been a classical violinist and played from an early age with orchestras in Dundee and Perth before moving to Inverurie in the 1970s and playing classically in the north-east.

“She will be particularly fondly remembered as a patient and kind violin and viola teacher for Inverurie Academy and its feeder primary schools.”

Outside interests

Away from music, Dorothy enjoyed cooking and baking and was a founding member of Garioch Indoor Bowling Club in Inverurie.

Craig said: “Sadly, surgery after breast cancer about 13 years ago meant she lost strength and stamina in her arms and shoulders which meant she had to retire from playing in orchestras and conducting the Garioch Fiddlers.”

Dorothy’s funeral will take place at Eric P Massie’s chapel, Inverurie, on Friday March 1 at 1.30pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation