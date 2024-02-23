Group of thugs drive off after ‘unprovoked’ attack on teenager in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Group of thugs drive off after ‘unprovoked’ attack on teenager in Stonehaven

Several men got out of a car before the serious assault in Barclay Street.

By Ellie Milne
Screenshot of Barclay Street in Stonehaven on Google Maps
Emergency services were called to Barclay Street in Stonehaven following the assault on February 9. Image: Google Maps.

A 19-year-old man has been “seriously” assaulted by a group of men in Stonehaven who then fled the scene in a car.

The teenager was with a group of friends on Barclay Street when a dark-coloured car drove up and stopped beside them.

Several men got out and assaulted the young man in an “unprovoked” attack before driving away.

The car headed in the direction of Allardice Street.

Emergency services were called and the 19-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The incident took place between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Friday, February 9.

Police investigating ‘unprovoked’ assault on man in Stonehaven

Police have said the attack appears to be “unprovoked”.

Officers have carried out door-to-door inquiries and reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

They are now appealing to the public, especially taxi drivers and those with dash cam footage, to come forward with relevant information.

Sergeant Chris Gardiner said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack on a young man.

“We have been reviewing CCTV images, but I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. Any small piece of information could prove vital.

“In particular, I would like to ask taxi-drivers and motorists with dash cam equipment to check their footage as they could have unwittingly captured the dark-coloured car which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 4179 of February 9.

