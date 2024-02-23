Group of thugs drive off after ‘unprovoked’ attack on teenager in Stonehaven

A 19-year-old man has been “seriously” assaulted by a group of men in Stonehaven who then fled the scene in a car.

The teenager was with a group of friends on Barclay Street when a dark-coloured car drove up and stopped beside them.

Several men got out and assaulted the young man in an “unprovoked” attack before driving away.

The car headed in the direction of Allardice Street.

Emergency services were called and the 19-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The incident took place between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Friday, February 9.

Police investigating ‘unprovoked’ assault on man in Stonehaven

Police have said the attack appears to be “unprovoked”.

Officers have carried out door-to-door inquiries and reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

They are now appealing to the public, especially taxi drivers and those with dash cam footage, to come forward with relevant information.

Sergeant Chris Gardiner said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack on a young man.

“We have been reviewing CCTV images, but I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. Any small piece of information could prove vital.

“In particular, I would like to ask taxi-drivers and motorists with dash cam equipment to check their footage as they could have unwittingly captured the dark-coloured car which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 4179 of February 9.