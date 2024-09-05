Lady Saltoun: Tributes paid after Aberdeenshire peer and clan chief dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lady Saltoun: Tributes paid after Aberdeenshire peer and clan chief dies

As a result of marriage, she was considered to be an extended member of the Royal Family.

Lady Saltoun.
Lady Saltoun has died at the age of 93. Image: Les Parker/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Tributes have been paid to Lady Saltoun of Aberdeenshire, the last hereditary peer in the House of Lords and clan chief, who has died at 93.

Although born in Edinburgh in 1930, Marjorie Flora Fraser had close links to the north-east, including getting married at St Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fraserburgh, where she wedded Prince Arthur’s grandson Alexander Ramsay of Mar in 1956.

Among the attendees were the Queen Mother and his cousin Queen Ingrid of Denmark, while it was Queen Elizabeth who gave consent for the Saltouns to marry.

The couple’s connection to Fraserburgh was not just their wedding though, as one of their homes was at nearby Cairnbulg Castle.

Cairnbulg Castle.
The Saltouns once lived at Cairnbulg Castle near Fraserburgh. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

The daughter of the 20th Lord Saltoun, Alexander Fraser – who served in the House of Lords from 1935 to 1963 – she took up this position as a crossbencher when he died in 1979 and become the 21st Lady Saltoun.

After House of Lords reforms in 1999, 662 hereditary peers were removed – something she was opposed to – from the house, however she kept her position having been one of the 90 peers elected by colleagues to remain in the upper chamber.

Earl of Kinnoull.
The Earl of Kinnoull paid tribute to his former colleague. Image: UK Parliament.

Paying tribute to his former colleague was Charles Hay, the Earl of Kinnoull, who currently serves as the convenor of the crossbench peers in the Lords.

Describing her as a “delightful mixture of charm and steel”, as well as being a “very canny person”,  he added: “At a technical level she knew what she was doing and with seemingly little effort she’d make things happen.

Lady Saltoun: ‘A great loss’

“She was a canny person who cared so deeply about her area and she did her work in the Lords out of a great sense of service that she brought with herself throughout life.

“She’s a great loss and was someone who is so well thought of, not only throughout Scotland, but among her former colleagues in the Lords.”

In 1984, Lady Saltoun was declared by the heraldry Court of the Lord Lyon as the chief of the name and arms of Clan Fraser, as well as the head of the Frasers of Philorth family, whose seat is at Castle Fraser in Aberdeenshire.

Castle Fraser.
Castle Fraser is the seat of Clan Fraser. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The Saltouns also inherited Mar Lodge near Braemar from Lord Saltoun’s auntie Princess Arthur and built Inverey House near Ballater.

Lord Saltoun passed away in 2000 and the last major public occasion that his wife attended was the wedding of the now Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011.

Spoke on issues affecting north-east, including fishing

While in the Lords, she spoke on issues affecting the fishing industry, such as the Common Fisheries Policy, as well as on social policy, including same-sex marriage.

In December 2014, she retired from the House of Lords after legislation was introduced to allow life peers to resign, and she was the last of the 90 elected hereditary members to sit in the parliament.

Lady Saltoun.
Lady Saltoun left the House of Lords in 2014.

Her eldest daughter, Katherine Ingrid Mary Isabel Fraser, 67, – a former deputy lieutenant of Aberdeenshire – has now become the 22nd Lady Saltoun following the death of her mother on Tuesday, as well as the head of Clan Fraser.

As well as Katherine, the former peer leaves behind two other children, 63-year-old Alice Elizabeth Margaret Ramsay of Mar and Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Ramsay of Mar, 61, all off who were great-great-grandchildren of Queen Victoria.

