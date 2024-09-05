Three SNP Aberdeenshire councillors to stand down

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed three SNP councillors are standing down, including recently elected MP Seamus Logan.

Logan, who represents Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at Westminister, will step down from his role as councillor for Fraserburgh and District with immediate effect.

Kevin Stelfox has also left his post as councillor for Mearns with immediate effect.

Central Buchan councillor David Mair will officially step down on 18 September.

By-election to be held following departure of three councillors

Council Chief Executive Jim Savage confirmed: “I have received formal notification that Cllrs Seamus Logan, David Mair, and Kevin Stelfox, are all standing down.

“A report will come to the next Full Council meeting, due to be held on 26 September, where any implications of these vacancies on the Council’s governance and decision-making will be set out.

“Alongside this, we are working on arrangements for the relevant by-elections, and once finalised, a Notice of Poll will appear on the Council website, setting out when and where the by-elections will take place.

“I would like to extend my thanks to them for their time as elected members and wish them all the best with the next steps.”

Details of the election will be announced here.