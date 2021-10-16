Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yvie Burnett: Hoping jumper disaster will all come out in the wash with top tips

By Yvie Burnett
October 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Washing a jumper in the basin or sink. Washing clothes by hand. ; Shutterstock ID 2040049448; purchase_order: ; job: To go with columnist piece for P&J; 928b8ad3-dde7-42be-9f0d-af5ef92353c9

I’m all talk! I’m busy telling all of you how I hand wash my knitwear and dry everything flat and then somehow I put one of Gordon’s posh Whistles’ jumpers on a 40 degree wash and it comes out looking like it’s would fit a 5-year-old.

We have all done it of course, shrunk things by mistake and its very annoying. So, before he notices it missing, I’m looking up every hack online to try to fix it.

As I write this, the jumper in question is soaking in tepid water with fabric softener. Apparently that will unshrink it so I will keep you posted and let’s see if it can be back in the drawer without him knowing!

Thank goodness we can look up tips online when we need advice.

Mind you, did I tell you about the time I got a tip from my favourite show This Morning about how to clean the glass door on my oven?

The tip was to take the glass off and soak it in vinegar and bicarbonate of soda. Thankfully I had stepped away when it ‘blew up’ and the kitchen was covered in shards of glass where it had completely exploded.

I assumed that surely bicarb and vinegar weren’t dangerous substances and contacted the manufacturer as I was sure the glass shouldn’t have done that.

Apparently though, my cleaning hack was in fact dangerous, and they took no responsibility. So don’t believe every bit of advice you get, even from This Morning.

No bicarb or vinegar is going near Gordon’s jumper though. I will let you know next week if it ends up in the bin!

Birthday celebration for my auntie

So, I popped up to Scotland this week to belatedly celebrate my Auntie Margaret’s 98th birthday!

Her care home had been closed on her actual birthday due to Covid cases, so myself and my Auntie Agnes were very relieved to be able to see her at last.

She is frail now but was so happy to see all her lovely cards and presents.

What a wonderful age to reach.

A year ago, Margaret had a stroke so I’m so very thankful to still have her with us.

Yvie with her aunties Margaret Spence and Agnes Lamb.

It’s been hard to see her as much during Covid. Of course, we know that it has been particularly hard for all elderly people who have been alone in their rooms and not been able to have visitors. That generation are always so sociable and love a good old chat and a cup of tea. Let’s hope things are getting back to normal for them. They all deserve that.

Thank goodness for Bradley Walsh and The Chase and all the other quiz shows which a lot of elderly people love watching every day.

Having a bit of company from that box in the corner of the room has I’m sure, been a life saver.

The Larkins was feel-good telly

Speaking of Bradley Walsh, did any of you catch him staring in The Larkins on Sunday night? It’s the updated version of The Darling Buds of May which famously stared Catherine Zeta Jones, David Jason and Pam Ferris.

Ma Larkin, as played by Joanna Scanlan, and  Bradley Walsh as Pop Larkin new ITV show The Larkins.

I always forget that Bradley is an actor because we are so used to him as a TV presenter.

Gordon refused to watch it as he loved the old version but I gave it a go and I thought it was perfect Sunday night feel-good TV. It’s beautifully set in Kent which most certainly looks like it lives up to its title as ‘The garden of England’ and I’m looking forward to Sunday nights over the next few weeks getting cosy as the nights draw in.

And what about Strictly? Who are we liking?

I’m in a WhatsApp group of friends and we discuss Strictly as we watch it live which is a lot of fun.

Will Bradley be waltzing on to Strictly?

Mind you, sometimes I’m so busy typing a reply I miss some of the dancing.

Isn’t it funny though how we all form opinions on the contestants by what they say? We decide who is big headed and who is a nice person and it’s not really all about the dancing, it’s about who we take a liking to.

I’m liking Anton on the panel. He fits in perfectly and having been dancing on the show for so many years he is the one person who really understands what the contestants are going through.

If I was a betting person I would put some money on Bradley Walsh being on there next year! He has done everything else. I reckon that he can probably dance too!

Have a good week,
Yvie x

 

 

