I remember following a British general election from Nepal as a 10-year-old and quizzing family friends on their thoughts about different parties.

Though my political views have evolved since then, I still find myself asking the same question: what do these parties really stand for?

With local government elections around the corner, providing a chance to challenge and change our elected representatives, I can’t help but feel somewhat unexcited and ambivalent.

Admittedly, it is hard not to become cynical in this age of politics dominated by liars and strongmen. For the past five years, Aberdeen has had to endure a Labour-Conservative council coalition of mishaps, scandal, and embarrassment. Sometimes it just becomes easier to switch off and tune out.

Indeed, it could be tempting to resort to that age-old cliché of “they’re all the same”, because it certainly feels like that at times. This is not helped by the fact that, when residents are permitted to make their views known, they seem to have been gathered purely for the sake of grand gestures.

Serious issues need to be addressed at a local level

The pedestrianisation of Aberdeen’s Union Street is a case in point of how citizens are often ignored and sidelined by plans made behind closed doors.

What I find particularly striking is the apparent unwillingness or inability of so many in political leadership to think outside the box and come up with novel solutions

This would have been an ideal opportunity to really let people have a say in how their city is run. Councillors could have organised public meetings to discuss the matter, even online. Perhaps organising an assembly and a wide-ranging consultation of people and businesses would have been in order, with at least an attempt to reach a compromise or a different outcome.

But, it seems the prevailing logic of the council remains: why do anything differently when we have got away with this approach in the past?

What I find particularly striking is the apparent unwillingness or inability of so many in political leadership to think outside the box and come up with novel solutions.

There may not be any guarantee that a new idea will be a success, but sometimes even innovative failures have led to a great breakthrough or broken an impasse. We could do with more of that kind of thinking in Aberdeen.

Ultimately, serious issues – from education and the environment to public transport, healthcare, and supporting local business and employment – need to be addressed.

Local councils have major influence over these aspects of our lives, but are they brought up for debate by parties and candidates? Not yet, it seems, and I fear they will not be. Because, once again, it is so much easier to default to the same old slogans and lines of attack.

We have a responsibility to pay attention to politics

Admittedly, some of us may be expecting too much from our politicians, while others are not participating in or even vaguely following local politics. As dull as they might seem, this is a mistake.

Politics should be about passion, energy, and new ideas and solutions for the problems we face right now, as well as looking forward to the issues of tomorrow. Though it is the responsibility of parties and candidates to ensure they offer genuine alternatives, some responsibility also lies with us, the people.

We all have busy, hectic lives filled with commitments and responsibilities, but we also have a duty to take part in politics. This does not mean we all have to stand for election or campaign for a party, but civilly asking questions and challenging politicians can go a long way when it comes to bringing about change.

After all, we tend to be experts on our areas, we know how things work there, and we should utilise that knowledge.

There’s no quick fix – but we can work together

There is still time for parties and candidates to come up with local election pledges that truly address the hopes and challenges faced by people, rather than just promoting tried and tested catchphrases. Equally, there is still time for us as voters to wise up and demand that our candidates have genuine interest, connections and commitment to our communities.

Though it would be naïve to suggest that there is a quick fix to local democracy, there are steps we can all take to improve it

At its heart, I believe politics is about people, not just about beating the other party or getting the biggest vote share. Though it would be naïve to suggest that there is a quick fix to local democracy, there are steps we can all take to improve it.

Hopefully, by showing some understanding and admitting that nobody is perfect, but also taking part and demanding that parties and candidates answer the tough questions, we can take a step together in the right direction – especially on Union Street.

Anttoni James Numminen is a freelance journalist and editor-in-chief of Aberdeen University’s student newspaper, The Gaudie