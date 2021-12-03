Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anttoni James Numminen: Scotland stands for everything Donald Trump does not – isn’t it time to part ways?

By Anttoni James Numminen
December 3, 2021, 12:51 pm
A member of the global citizens movement Avaaz wearing a mask of former US President Donald Trump protests outside the Scottish Parliament building earlier this year (Photo: Ian Georgeson/AP/Shutterstock)
For several months now, I have had the good fortune to avoid almost all news about the man once jokingly referred to as the “Aberdeenshire businessman” who was the 45th president of the United States.

However, it all came crashing down on December 1 when I foolishly tuned into GB News’ interview with Donald Trump – a rambling, self-congratulatory shamble of lies and old grievances, as was to be expected.

Halfway through his interview with Nigel Farage, Trump turned to one of his favourite subjects and ways of spending time: golf, and, in particular, Scotland and his Aberdeenshire golf course.

After covering how wonderful his world-class course is, the former president soon turned his attention to the great evil of our times. No, not climate change or poverty, but wind turbines.

Trump felt it necessary to spend some time making the world aware of this fearsome and monstrous threat.

“In Aberdeen, they built this ugly wind farm in the ocean – it’s so disgusting to look at it. It’s a shame, I built one of the most beautiful, one of the greatest golf courses – it’s been so reviewed – in the world,” he said.

“When these things are 20, 30 stories tall, they’re monsters to look at. They can be far out and they’re not far out, they’re right on top of you. I think it’s a shame what’s happened in Scotland, in UK, all over the place.”

Blind eyes are still turned too often for certain people

Wind farms stand for everything that Trump does not: the future, a healthy environment, green energy and stylish looks. Plus, they now have the benefit of annoying someone, who in my book, deserves to be annoyed to the full.

What’s more, Trump’s golf course has proven to be highly harmful to the local environment, including the Menie sand dunes that have now lost their environmentally protected status.

Scotland, and Aberdeen in particular, has an unfortunate history of accommodating or turning a blind eye to dodgy businessmen. Especially if they have authority, connections, and money.

Donald Trump plays golf at Trump Turnberry golf club in Ayrshire in 2018, one of two courses in Scotland owned by the former US president (Photo: Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock)

This was evident in the case of Antonio La Torre, who set up shop in the Granite City in the 1990s. The senior member of mafia clan Camorra had a restaurant in Aberdeen’s city centre, as well as a successful food import business between Scotland and Italy.

The fact that he was allegedly laundering money and wanted by Italian prosecutors for mafia association did not seem to bother Scottish or UK authorities until 2004, when Italy sentenced him in absentia for robbery, racketeering and extortion.

Though times have changed since the early 2000s, it seems exceptions are still made, and blind eyes turned for millionaire golf course owners.

The most recent example of this is the obfuscation and blame-shifting in government around an unexplained wealth order probe to look into how Trump acquired his golf course properties in Scotland. Efforts to start an investigation have failed for the time being.

Corruption and cronyism need to be rooted out

Despite the justified ridicule of Trump’s financial empire, it would be naive to forget that he still wields considerable financial and political power. Do we really want someone who has proven themselves to be xenophobic, racist and arguably dangerous influencing Scotland?

People like the former president would have us believe that change is impossible or a “fake news” plot to subvert democracy

We do want successful businesses and investments to be based in Aberdeenshire and Scotland, of course, but that is also why we should be getting rid of Trump.

Just last month at the COP26 summit, one of the key messages from activists was that corruption and cronyism need to be rooted out if we are to have a chance of beating climate change. This especially applies to multinational conglomerates and millionaire businessmen who use their money and influence to get their way, whatever the consequences for the local environment and people.

Donald Trump (right) welcomes Nigel Farage to speak at a campaign rally during his presidential campaign in 2016 (Photo: Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock)

As we’ve seen, Scotland has not always been a role model in this regard, but it can and should be. So, if that means pushing ahead and building more wind farms at sea despite objections from the wealthiest landowners, or committing to a faster phasing out of fossil fuels, then so be it.

I think it’s about time we give Trump and his golf course the boot and make use of the area in a way that is financially sound and actually benefits the environment and nearby communities.

People like the former president would have us believe that change is impossible or a “fake news” plot to subvert democracy. But I think we know it is people like him who are the real threat to our future.

Especially after a hard couple of years of having to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, a major rise in gas prices and the recent devastating weather, there could be worse ways to end 2021 than giving Trump the cold shoulder.

In fact, I think that getting rid of him would be a Christmas present everyone in Scotland could enjoy.

Anttoni James Numminen is a freelance journalist and editor-in-chief of Aberdeen University’s student newspaper, The Gaudie

Trump at Menie: The untold tales of intrigue, threats of violence and destroyed friendships

