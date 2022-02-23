Deja V-Union Street? Fight to reopen Granite Mile to buses to be heard again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deja V-Union Street? Fight to reopen Granite Mile to buses to be heard again

By Alastair Gossip
February 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen councillors look set to go another round on ending the pedestrianisation of Union Street. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
The fight to reopen Union Street to buses and taxis could yet be won – four months after the fate of the Granite Mile looked to be sealed.

Aberdeen City Council will again debate the short-term future of the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch, after November’s decision to keep it closed permanently.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats have been struggling to bring forward a debate on the latest issue to split the Aberdeen public.

More than 2,500 people have signed a petition calling for the immediate lifting of the remaining temporary Covid physical distancing closures, first brought in during the summer of 2020.

Closed stretch is key to regenerative Aberdeen market project

The contended strip is viewed as key to the city’s regeneration and could soon feature a new £50 million market development on the former BHS site.

The pedestrianised section of Union Street, viewed from the Adelphi bus gate. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
And now, after months of being on the wrong side of the council’s rule book, the SNP has got it back on the agenda.

In January, a majority of city councillors voted in favour of having a debate on the short-term future of the Granite mile.

But the 24 SNP, Liberal Democrat and two administration independent councillors were six votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to have it heard.

It remains a real possibility, with the ruling Labour-led administration in the minority.

This time, those 24 would be enough to bring about change as the vote is not subject to the same six-month rule which blocked efforts last time.

The SNP are calling for interim design works to be halted, and buses and taxis to be allowed to return to the busiest part of Union Street.

They still support longer-term redesign of the Granite Mile but believe the road should be open while the options are considered.

Last November, as the votes of four councillors sealed the future of Aberdeen’s best-known road, senior administration figure Marie Boulton quit her job as city centre masterplan lead in protest at the continued Union Street closure.

Disability campaigners have voiced concerns that the ongoing traffic ban – brought in temporarily initially – was “engineering” people with mobility issues from the city centre.

Vote could bring Market Street back into use – and end bus gate misery

Reopening, if backed by councillors next week, would also mean the Adelphi bus gate would be shifted further up Union Street – once again allowing access to Market Street from the city’s main thoroughfare.

The bus gate at the Adelphi could be moved further up Union Street - allowing traffic back onto Market Street. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Locator. Union Street. Bus Gate.CR003380022/02/22Picture by KATH FLANNERY

More than 42,000 people have been caught out by the camera in only six months – potentially raking in more than £2.5m in fines for council coffers.

Shuffling the bus gate is expected to cost £10,000 and could be paid using money given to Aberdeen to pay for physical distancing measures.

If passed, the taxi rank in Back Wynd would be reinstated and delivery vehicles would be offered timed access to negotiate the surrounding bus gates.

Set to be debated on Monday, councillors are also being asked to sign off on detailed plans for the improved links between Market Street and Guild Street.

These improvements are tied to the new market proposals.

Analysis: Union Street row is the starter gun in Aberdeen council election race

