Kerry Hudson: School librarians saved me – Scotland can’t afford to lose them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Kerry Hudson: School librarians saved me – Scotland can’t afford to lose them

By Kerry Hudson
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 15, 2022, 3:13 pm
North Lanarkshire has decided to no longer have school librarians (Photo: diignat/Shutterstock)
North Lanarkshire has decided to no longer have school librarians (Photo: diignat/Shutterstock)

Dear school librarian,

Forgive me for not using your name. There were so many of you who helped me in my nine primary schools and five different high schools.

I’m now a 41-year-old published writer. I have a happy family, a beautiful wee boy I take to libraries often and, despite these “interesting times” we live in, strong mental health.

I’m writing this to you because I credit so much of this to school libraries and librarians. I don’t know how I would have survived those years had I not been able to disappear into the books and safe space you provided me.

As the new girl with the second-hand clothes, wrong trainers and my mixed-up accent I was constantly trying to change, I was an easy target for kids, also uncertain and insecure and striving for some power during adolescence when we all feel powerless. But, whatever school I went to, there was a school library.

It wasn’t just the books, and it wasn’t just this warm, quiet space where I escaped the concrete jungle of the school corridors. It was also a haven where you were – an adult who I knew cared about me and whom I could trust. A reassuring presence. Who, when I asked about books, would answer my questions and find me stories that opened up my world, like an origami swan being smoothed out.

You, who encouraged me to see myself not destined to repeat the same generation poverty, but as a kid with a valuable creative interior world that was worth as much as the maths, science and geography exams that I regularly failed.

School librarians don’t just organise books

I’m writing to you because, along with other librarians, you saved me. Like so many others – the freaks, geeks and misfits. Kids going through unthinkable things that could have no voice, and so they went to the quietest place they could to find some solace.

I’m also writing to you because this week I discovered that North Lanarkshire has plans to make redundant all of their school librarian posts. They want to save £657,000 by taking away school librarians, and integrate the public service.

School libraries can provide a safe space for children who are struggling (Photo: connel/Shutterstock)

When you see these figures, I can see how, if you’re mathematically minded, this might seem like a good deal.

But, the people they are making redundant don’t just order and organise books. They have a whole other role. They are trusted and represent safety. Safety for kids who are struggling. For LGBTQI+ kids. Safety for kids with troubled backgrounds, or those having a hard time at school.

And school librarians are not just safety. They’re aspiration and inspiration, too. Every time a trusted adult hands a book to a child or a young person, what they’re actually saying is: “Look at the world and all the things you might do in it.”

But, of course, you know this. You give that gift every day.

Research suggests pupils will suffer without libraries

I do not see the world in checks and balances because I was that kid who sought refuge in the school library every lunchtime. Without your supportive presence, without books to escape into and to use as a template for another sort of life, I do not know how I would have managed.

How many school librarians have stopped kids slipping right off the tracks by simply existing, by handing them the perfect book at the perfect time?

If we want to be more analytical, then I could point to international evidence from school libraries all around the world that showed consistently higher test or exam scores and academic attainment. Perhaps more important, the research also pointed to more positive attitudes toward learning including increased motivation, attitude, self-esteem and reading for pleasure.

Maybe this isn’t enough to justify those checks and balances or the saving of all those noughts, but the Lanarkshire Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy for 2019 to 2024 states itself that “in Scotland, the social, economic and human costs of mental health problems are estimated to be around £10.8 billion per annum.”

Cost does not always equal the true value

How many school librarians have stopped kids slipping right off the tracks by simply existing, by handing them the perfect book at the perfect time? By listening to them and creating a safe, quiet place where they can talk about difficult things?

I imagine the kids who were able to ride the stormy seas and make it safely to shore because of school libraries and school librarians.

When you look at a figure like £10.8 billion, the savings gained by dispensing with school librarians, who are often the first intervention for young people’s mental health, suddenly seems very paltry indeed. I wonder, then, if even the mathematically minded would be able to see that cost does not always equal the true value.

I’m writing to tell you this because you saved me, and so many others. Because, yes, you loan books to school kids and books in themselves are glorious, magical things. But what you do is so, so much more.

Kerry Hudson is an Aberdeen-born, award-winning writer of novels, memoirs and screenplays. She lives in Prague with her husband, toddler and an angry black cat

Read more by Kerry Hudson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]