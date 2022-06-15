Who is Jeremy Hosking the multi-millionaire buyer of Kinloch Castle?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Who is Jeremy Hosking the multi-millionaire buyer of Kinloch Castle?

By Simon Warburton
June 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 12:43 pm
Jeremy Hosking.
Jeremy Hosking backed the Vote Leave campaign.

British businessman Jeremy Hosking is behind the charitable trust which could buy historic Kinloch Castle from NatureScot – the first new owner in 65 years if the deal goes through – but just who is he?

Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum.
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum. Picture by NatureScot.

Mr Hosking has an extensive background in investment and private equity and is believed to be worth around £375m – being ranked number 351 in the Sunday Times Rich List in 2019.

NatureScot has maintained Kinloch castle on the Isle of Rum since 1957 but is now in advanced discussions for a new owner to take over.

If approved, the castle will be put into a charitable trust where it will be maintained and upgraded into a future tourist attraction.

Passion for old steam trains

As part of discussions, NatureScot is seeking an “irrevocable pledge” from the trust “when and if” established by Mr Hosking.

But just why is Mr Hosking so interested in a Scottish Castle on an island seven miles south of Skye?

The key may lie in a combination of the 62-year old English businessman’s passion for restoring old steam locomotives – and what are thought to be childhood memories of holidays in the area.

Mr Hosking is a railway buff and owner of several steam and diesel locomotives.

He operates Locomotive Services and also founded the Royal Scot Locomotive and General Trust to purchase 6100 Royal Scot.

Royal Scot
Royal Scot steam train.

The Trust owns steam locomotives and manages workshops at Crewe in north west England.

In 2016, Hosking also bought a stake in the Dartmouth Steam Railway which runs the Paignton to Dartmouth heritage service in Devon.

Business background

Mr Hosking accumulated his wealth through investment and private equity, including as a co-founder and investment portfolio manager for private investment fund Marathon Asset Management.

The businessman is also a shareholder of Crystal Palace football club in south London.

Mr Hosking split from Marathon in 2012 and later that year established Dublin-listed asset manager Hosking & Co.

Backed Vote Leave

In March 2010, Mr Hosking acquired the Gravetye Manor country hotel in Sussex. He became part of a consortium which bought Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace out of administration in the same year.

The businessman was a former donor to the Conservative Party and backed Vote Leave in the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]