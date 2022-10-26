Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

By Callum Law
October 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 6:48 am
Ben Barron has signed a new deal with Forres Mechanics, while the Mosset Park side have also started fundraising to replace their floodlights
Ben Barron has signed a new deal with Forres Mechanics, while the Mosset Park side have also started fundraising to replace their floodlights

Forres Mechanics have secured one of their shining lights on an extended contract and are also trying to fundraise for new floodlights at Mosset Park.

Striker Ben Barron has penned a new deal with the Can-Cans, having netted eight goals already this season.

Meanwhile, the Moray club have started fundraising as they aim to replace their floodlights.

Barron, 17, had a loan spell with Forres last season before signing for the club in the summer after being released by Inverness Caley Thistle.

Manager Steven MacDonald believes if he continues to progress he could yet make a return to full-time football.

He said: “Ben would like to have another shot at full-time football, that drives him and we’re trying to help him towards that.

“When you give young players an opportunity, you hope they do well and help the club but also help himself.

“Ben had offers in the summer to go to clubs higher up the league or even in the SPFL, but he’s really level-headed and grounded.

“That’s a credit to him and he’s got a great mentality – he knew it was important for him to play games and score goals and be noticed that way, rather than perhaps being a bit-part player somewhere else.

“Ben said that to me and he was also aware of that.

“If he keeps working hard, who knows what can happen. Aaron Reid at Turriff is a great example – he’s gone backwards to go forwards and has got his chance at Aberdeen.”

Positive future at Mosset Park

MacDonald believes the Forres will continue to move in the right direction with promising youngsters like Barron committing to the club.

He added: “It’s good for us that Ben sees being with Forres as best for his future.

“If we can get other players to commit like Ben has, it shows it’s not a short-term project and that we’re trying to grow.

“Hopefully others will see that and see that we’re getting better.

“Experienced players in the league can’t go on forever, so, if we can bring some of the young players we’ve got together and keep them together, it should benefit us longer term.”

Can-Cans look to replace floodlights

When it comes to floodlights, Forres are aiming to raise £90,000 to replace the current pylons, which have been in place since the late 1980s.

As well as applying for grants, the Can-Cans have a number of fundraising initiatives organised in the coming months and have also started a JustGiving page.

Mosset Park director David MacKintosh said: “We’ve got a couple of guys who are good at that sort of thing applying for grants for the club.

“But grants aren’t as easy to come by as they used to be and that’s one of the reasons we started the crowdfunder to see what we can bring in.

“Any donations we receive are greatly appreciated.

“If we got some grants, we’re hopeful we’ll be able to raise the rest ourselves.

“We’ve got some money set aside already and we’ve got lot a few fundraising events coming up over the next three or four months.

Forres Mechanics are aiming to replace the floodlights at Mosset Park.

“The current floodlights were put up in 1987 or 1988 and have had bits added on to them over the years.

“But they’ve had it now and we’re needing new pylons, new cables and to do everything from scratch.

“The community is very good at supporting the club and hopefully that will continue to be the case.

“Ideally we would like to have the new lights up and running by next season.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to Forres’ floodlight crowdfunder can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/floodlightsforforresmechanics?utm_term=9wxPXpk3n

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle

