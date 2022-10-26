Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics have secured one of their shining lights on an extended contract and are also trying to fundraise for new floodlights at Mosset Park.

Striker Ben Barron has penned a new deal with the Can-Cans, having netted eight goals already this season.

Meanwhile, the Moray club have started fundraising as they aim to replace their floodlights.

Barron, 17, had a loan spell with Forres last season before signing for the club in the summer after being released by Inverness Caley Thistle.

Manager Steven MacDonald believes if he continues to progress he could yet make a return to full-time football.

He said: “Ben would like to have another shot at full-time football, that drives him and we’re trying to help him towards that.

“When you give young players an opportunity, you hope they do well and help the club but also help himself.

“Ben had offers in the summer to go to clubs higher up the league or even in the SPFL, but he’s really level-headed and grounded.

✍️ BARRON SIGNS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT MOSSET PARK ✍️ Forres Mechanics FC are delighted to announce that striker Ben Barron has signed a further contract extension with the club 👏🏻👏🏻 Great to see another exciting young player committing to the Cans! 👍🏻 🟤🟡⚽️￼ pic.twitter.com/NRYHGPr3ur — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) October 24, 2022

“That’s a credit to him and he’s got a great mentality – he knew it was important for him to play games and score goals and be noticed that way, rather than perhaps being a bit-part player somewhere else.

“Ben said that to me and he was also aware of that.

“If he keeps working hard, who knows what can happen. Aaron Reid at Turriff is a great example – he’s gone backwards to go forwards and has got his chance at Aberdeen.”

Positive future at Mosset Park

MacDonald believes the Forres will continue to move in the right direction with promising youngsters like Barron committing to the club.

He added: “It’s good for us that Ben sees being with Forres as best for his future.

“If we can get other players to commit like Ben has, it shows it’s not a short-term project and that we’re trying to grow.

“Hopefully others will see that and see that we’re getting better.

“Experienced players in the league can’t go on forever, so, if we can bring some of the young players we’ve got together and keep them together, it should benefit us longer term.”

Can-Cans look to replace floodlights

When it comes to floodlights, Forres are aiming to raise £90,000 to replace the current pylons, which have been in place since the late 1980s.

As well as applying for grants, the Can-Cans have a number of fundraising initiatives organised in the coming months and have also started a JustGiving page.

Mosset Park director David MacKintosh said: “We’ve got a couple of guys who are good at that sort of thing applying for grants for the club.

“But grants aren’t as easy to come by as they used to be and that’s one of the reasons we started the crowdfunder to see what we can bring in.

“Any donations we receive are greatly appreciated.

“If we got some grants, we’re hopeful we’ll be able to raise the rest ourselves.

“We’ve got some money set aside already and we’ve got lot a few fundraising events coming up over the next three or four months.

“The current floodlights were put up in 1987 or 1988 and have had bits added on to them over the years.

“But they’ve had it now and we’re needing new pylons, new cables and to do everything from scratch.

“The community is very good at supporting the club and hopefully that will continue to be the case.

“Ideally we would like to have the new lights up and running by next season.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to Forres’ floodlight crowdfunder can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/floodlightsforforresmechanics?utm_term=9wxPXpk3n