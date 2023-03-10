Campaign launched to build Raigmore hospital replacement ‘fit for 21st Century Highlanders’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Campaign launched to build Raigmore hospital replacement ‘fit for 21st Century Highlanders’

By James Wyllie
March 10, 2023, 1:20 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:30 pm
Edward Mountain is urging the SNP's leadership candidates to back his proposal for a Raigmore replacement. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Edward Mountain is urging the SNP's leadership candidates to back his proposal for a Raigmore replacement. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

A campaign has been launched urging the next First Minister to build a replacement for Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain argues the current building is no longer fit for purpose.

Between new specialties opening up and others being expanded, he says services are being “squeezed into a box that’s not big enough.”

The Scottish Conservative member is now urging the SNP’s three leadership candidates to back his proposals.

It comes as a new National Treatment Centre for the region (NTC-H) is due to open its doors in the coming months.

The National Treatment Centre in Inverness will help clear a backlog of patients. Image: Muckle Media
The National Treatment Centre in Inverness will help clear a backlog of patients. Image: Muckle Media

The £42 million site will specialise in eye care and orthopaedics, including the likes of knee and hip replacements.

Mr Mountain hopes his campaign, launching today, can capitalise on that momentum.

‘Raigmore wasn’t designed for the needs it must meet today’

“I campaigned for and welcomed the construction of the National Treatment Centre – Highland, but the modernising of the Highland’s health facilities can’t stop there,” he said.

“Indeed, the current Raigmore Hospital was not originally designed for all the healthcare needs it must meet today.

“While we’ve seen upgrades to the operating theatres in recent years and proposals to update the maternity unit, there comes a time when renovating an ageing building, which is no longer fit for purpose, is the wrong answer.”

Mr Mountain says a brand new replacement hospital would be better than renovating Raigmore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Mr Mountain says a brand new hospital would be better than renovating Raigmore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Mr Mountain wants a newbuild hospital, designed from the ground up, to meet the “21st Century needs” of Highlanders.

And, due to the extensive process health bosses would have to follow, he says work should begin as soon as possible.

Difficulties with construction materials last year pushed back the opening of the NTC-H.

And just this week, NHS Grampian announced delays to its new £245 million Baird and Anchor hospitals in Aberdeen.

“It might take 10 years but if we don’t start it now, we’ll never get it built,” he added.

“We’ve got to find the site, get planning permission and design what we want, and then there are the contracts and we have to build it and move everyone over.

