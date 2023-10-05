Euan McColm: Politicians peddling conspiracy theories to win votes should take a long, hard look at themselves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Euan McColm: Politicians peddling conspiracy theories to win votes should take a long, hard look at themselves

Once politicians get used to the idea that misleading voters is a vote-winning strategy, they will continue to do it.

Andrew Bowie MP addresses the 2023 Scottish Conservative Conference (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
By Euan McColm

It’s a story as old as time: a fresh-faced idealist enters the world of politics full of energy and absolutely committed to making a positive change in the world, and ends up a husk of their former self.

The need to compromise slows their drive and – in the worst instances – the tantalising prospect of power strips them of their principles. They become cynical, forgetting what motivated them to first stand for election, and start to put their personal ambition before all else.

In a bleak metamorphosis, they become the sort of person who gives politics a bad name.

Anyway, enough of my anxiety about the state of our body politic.

Let us, instead, consider the career of Andrew Bowie, the Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Bowie, still a youthful 37, took that seat from the SNP in 2017 when he was – so far as anyone who knew him was concerned – a most moderate politician in the one nation tradition.

While his party at Westminster lurched further right under the control of Brexiteer wingnuts, Bowie seemed to understand that the resurrection of the Scottish Tories under former leader Ruth Davidson was – in part, at least – down to the perception that Conservatives did things differently north of the border. And then he got promoted.

Politicians should be ashamed of the tawdry game they’re playing

On Monday, the minister for nuclear and networks – for that is now the MP’s role – appeared on BBC Radio 4’s PM, where he was questioned about a speech delivered to Tory conference by Transport Secretary Mark Harper, in which he suggested local councils planned to dictate where and when people should shop. This is one of a number of fictions – see also the lies that we are soon to be forced to use seven different garden bins and meat is to be heavily taxed – created by the Conservatives to give the idea that, should Labour win the next election, our freedoms will be dramatically curtailed.

At least Bowie had the grace to sound awkward as he tried to defend Harper’s nonsense. People were worried, he said, that proposals for “15-minute cities” (a planning principle that says the services people require should be located near to where they live) represented “an infringement on their liberties, on their freedoms, on their ability to choose where they go to access services, to access what they need”. The Tories, he added, did not want “local authorities dictating” which services people should use and how often they should use them.

But Bowie must (and if he doesn’t, that’s a problem) know that no party has suggested new laws directing where and when people should go shopping or use any service. Reminded of this by presenter Evan Davis, Bowie insisted people were “concerned” about the matter.

If this is the case, it is only because Tory MPs, desperate to shore up their party’s dwindling support, are currently engaged in spreading scare stories to their core backers.

I hope Bowie is ashamed about his willingness to play this tawdry game.

The good people of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine would – I daresay – like to be able to access services and shops that are located conveniently. I’d venture this is a view shared by those who live in every one of the United Kingdom’s 650 parliamentary constituencies.

How pathetic, then, that Bowie and other senior Tories are trying to characterise a perfectly sensible suggestion which would improve lives as a disturbing sign that councils are desperate to exert intolerable levels of control over us.

Each successive lie will be bigger and more dangerous

This stuff matters. In what seems to be a golden age for cynicism, politicians should be doing what they can to show democracy works and that it’s something worth defending. Rather, government ministers prefer to mislead the public, creating what the political writer HL Mencken described more than a century ago as “hobgoblins” against whom they must be defended.

Oh, you may say, this is just a lot of hot air about town planning. Where’s the real harm?

The harm is that once politicians get used to the idea that misleading voters is a vote-winning strategy, they will continue to do it

The harm is that once politicians get used to the idea that misleading voters is a vote-winning strategy, they will continue to do it. Each successive lie will be bigger. Each successive lie will be more dangerous.

Andrew Bowie entered the House of Commons as a politician of the moderate centre ground, a man regarded even by opponents as an honest broker. I wonder if he ever imagined he’d one day be reduced to peddling conspiracy theories in order to win the support of reactionary right-wingers.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers