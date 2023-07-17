Ranked: How hard is your MP working at Westminster?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ranked: How hard is your MP working at Westminster?

After SNP MP Mhairi Black was criticised for her Westminster record, see how MPs across the Highlands, islands and north-east are contributing at the House of Commons.

By Alasdair Clark
See how your MPs work rate compares
See how often your MP speaks and votes in parliament. Image: DC Thomson.

Outgoing SNP MP Mhairi Black’s record in Westminster is under the microscope after she announced she was standing down.

Ms Black – who says the “toxic culture” at Westminster is behind her decision – has made the fewest spoken contributions of the SNP’s 2015 intake of MPs who remain in parliament.

The Paisley MP has contributed to 52 debates since 2019, compared to group leader Stephen Flynn who has taken part in 229.

But how do MPs across the north and north-east fare when it comes to their record in Westminster?

The Press and Journal’s Alasdair Clark breaks down the numbers.

Average number of debates attended by north and north-east MPs: 196

Average participation rate in votes: 67%

Aberdeen North – Kirsty Blackman (SNP)

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman. Image: UK Parliament
Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman. Image: UK Parliament

First elected to parliament in May 2015, SNP MP Kirsty Blackman represents Aberdeen North and is also the party’s shadow cabinet office spokeswoman.

Since 2019 Ms Blackman – who will ask voters to back her again at the next election -has participated in 66% of votes in the House of Commons. This is just below the average of 67% for MPs across the north.

She has also contributed to 152 debates.

Aberdeen South – Stephen Flynn (SNP)

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn MP. Image: PA
SNP group leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA

SNP Westminster group leader Stephen Flynn was first elected to parliament in 2019, and he has quickly become one of the party’s most visible MPs.

Mr Flynn has spoken in 229 debates – well above the average of 196 among north and north-east parliamentarians.

He is a member of three parliamentary committees, and has participated in 65% of votes in the Commons.

Banff and Buchan – David Duguid (Scottish Conservative)

Conservative MP David Duguid was elected to parliament in 2017 after beating the SNP incumbent.

Since 2019 he has taken part in 128 debates. He has also taken part in 86% of votes – one of the highest participation rates among all MPs.

He is also a member of the Scottish Affairs Committee.

Moray –  Douglas Ross (Scottish Conservatives)

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross serves in Holyrood and Westminster. Image: PA

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was elected by his Moray constituents in 2017. He is also the area’s MSP at Holyrood.

Mr Ross has taken part in 108 debates and 54.5% of votes – more than 10% lower than the average among north and north-east MPs.

The MP has announced his intention to stand down from Westminster at the next election.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar – Angus MacNeil (Independent)

First elected in 2005, Angus MacNeil was one of the SNP’s longest serving MPs. He has been suspended by the party of an alleged breach of its members code of conduct.

Mr MacNeil had a public falling-out with the group’s chief whip over his attendance record.

He has participated in just 45.4% of votes in parliament – more than 20% less than the average.

Mr MacNeil has contributed to 108 debates in the Commons and Westminster Hall, and he is also a member of three committees.

Orkney and Shetland – Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrats)

Another of Scotland’s longest serving MPs, Alistair Carmichael was first elected to parliament in 2001.

Since 2019 he has taken part in more debates than any other north and north-east MP, contributing to 441 in total.

His vote participation rate is also well above average, coming in at 76.5% according to parliamentary data.

Ross, Skye and Lochaber – Ian Blackford (SNP)

Ian Blackford MP
Ian Blackford will step down as an MP at the next election. Image: PA.

Former SNP group leader Ian Blackford was first elected to serve his constituents in 2015. He has announced he will not seek re-election.

He was one of the party leaders who quizzed the Prime Minister each week, and has also contributed to some 192 debates.

Mr Blackford – who does not sit on any committees – has taken part in 61.4% of votes.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine – Andrew Bowie (Scottish Conservatives)

First elected in 2017, Andrew Bowie is a UK Government minister in addition to his role as an MP.

He has the highest vote participation rate of all north-east MSPs, having taken part in 83% of votes.

Mr Bowie has also taken part in an above-average number of debates, speaking in 213 in total.

Why is my MP’s speaking and voting record so low?

Speaking in debates and voting makes up only a small part of the work MPs do in the House of Commons.

There is no daily register kept of who attends parliament, and MPs may miss votes if they are engaged in other work such as taking part in committees or working in their constituency.

