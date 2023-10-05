Shinty: Skye Camanachd begin hunt for new boss with Kenny MacLeod set to leave

Skye Camanachd begin the search for a new first team manager after boss Kenny MacLeod told his players that the team’s last match of the season against Kingussie at the Dell at the end of the month will be his final game in charge.

MacLeod managed the Islanders’ reserve team and then their first team for seven consecutive years.

He took charge of the senior side ahead of the 2019 season, initially co-managing with Allan MacLeod before taking over in his own right and going on to lead them into the Mowi Premiership at the end of the 2022 campaign.

Under his stewardship, Skye confirmed their place in shinty’s top-flight for next season following last week’s win over Oban Camanachd.

Kenny MacLeod said: “It was a tough call, but seven years is enough, and I’ve accomplished what I set out to achieve with Skye again in the Premiership next season.

“They are a great bunch of players to work with, so this is a fantastic opportunity for someone to take this group and kick on with some new ideas.”

Familiar foes meet again

Kingussie and Newtonmore meet for the fifth and final time this season in a Mowi Premiership top of the table clash at the Dell.

While the Kings won the first two encounters 4-1, the others were 2-2 draws over 90 minutes with Kingussie winning a penalty shoot-out in their Artemis Macaulay Cup tie.

Both sides have key players back for the clash.

Kingussie boss Iain Borthwick said: “Robert Mabon is free of suspension and Rory MacKeachan returns from holiday whilst we hope to have Fraser Munro and James Falconer too.

“It’s a derby game and one the boys and myself are looking forward to.”

Co-managers Norman MacArthur and Evan Cheyne return for Newtonmore after missing the win over Glasgow Mid Argyll and Drew MacDonald, who took the side with David Cheyne last week, said: “Conor Jones is free of his ban while keeper Kenny Ross and Michael Russell are also back.

“We have been unlucky with some of our dropped points this season, but we have some great young players coming through and I’m excited about the future for Newtonmore.”

McFarlane misses out

Oban Camanachd’s Louie McFarlane will miss Saturday’s fixture with Beauly after suffering a broken collarbone in last week’s match at Skye.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “It’s a real blow for the player as it is his third broken bone over the last 12 months. The only positive is that he has the close-season to recover.

“We’ll have Daniel Cameron, Lewis Cameron, Blair McFarlane and Scott MacMillan back and they are big players for us.”

Beauly, playing their final game of the season, are without Euan MacCormick and Sandy Elrick who both serve one-game suspensions.

There will be a minute’s silence ahead of throw up following the sad passing of shinty referee and former Beauly player Martin MacLean.

Caberfeidh play their final match of the season against Kinlochshiel at Castle Leod and require one more point for their best-ever Premiership haul.

Manager Garry Reid said: “A number of our players are missing this week as they’d previously booked holidays thinking the season would be over.

Therefore, we’ll take the opportunity to give some second team players, who have played and trained well over the season, an opportunity to experience Premiership shinty.

“Beating last year’s points tally would be nice, and it would be good to finish the season with another good home performance, but we know Kinlochshiel will make it difficult.”

Glasgow Mid Argyll and Lovat both play their penultimate games of the season, weather permitting with heavy rain forecast in the Glasgow area. GMA boss Alan MacRae said: “I think the game will go ahead and we are at the stage now where we’re looking forward to getting season finished.

“I hope we are only missing Finlay MacMillan and Jamie Macleod through injury whilst John Don MacKenzie returns to the playing squad.”

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson misses the match as he is on a belated honeymoon.