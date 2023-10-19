Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Exley: Morality isn’t moving us to save the planet, so here’s the business case

The UK Government’s rollback of climate policy is not only ludicrous, it’s dangerous.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) during a July visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead (Image: Euan Duff/PA Wire)
By Peter Exley

No moral case seems strong enough to compel us all to slow global warming as a society.

There is no moral bridge connecting the UN’s sustainable development goals and the private sector, however enthusiastic about ESG compliance some companies might be.

Massive weather events or catastrophes, such as wildfires and the recent flooding across Scotland, that cause significant damage to farmland and affect urban areas, human health and lives are too often set aside as newsworthy accidents of geography.

Progress is only possible by making a business case for a proactive climate policy, because ideological and existential predictions are often dismissed as eccentric, exaggerated, and politically motivated. So, here’s the business case.

According to the National Institute of Building Sciences, based in the US, one unit of currency invested in disaster mitigation saves society six times that value. There’s a four-to-one benefit when construction exceeds the International Code Council’s 2015 model building codes. This means costing carbon into construction and creating net-zero designs for homes and offices that maximise public health and safety whilst safeguarding against environmental hazards.

Think insulation, think wind preparedness, and flood-proofing. Think insurability, and think returning to home, school or work after a disaster, versus the prospect of rebuilding or never being able to return.

Replacing fossil-fuelled heating with an air source heat pump creates a positive return on investment after only five years (not even counting the carbon cost) and, over a 20-year life span, saves a family thousands, or a business millions.

Extreme weather and flooding have become more common in recent years (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

Even a modest survey of such facts and observation of scenarios across the planet reveals that the UK Government’s rollback of climate policy is not only ludicrous, it’s dangerous.

The proposed delay to phasing out new fossil fuel-guzzling cars and boilers another five years (until 2035) might be in line with other European countries, but even with our post-Brexit desire to rejoin our economic friends, can we define a more aggressive pathway? Can we lead the multinational effort to decarbonise?

That future state of bliss in 2050, when we’ll supposedly reach net-zero nirvana, isn’t automatic. That future state leaves no room for missteps, momentary or otherwise, yet it certainly leaves ample room for leadership – today. Now.

We have to stop kicking the can down the road

As the dean of a school of architecture in Aberdeen – ground zero, in many ways, for the energy transition at the heart of this 2035 proposal – I can tell you that the future is what we make of it today, not what we hope it will become tomorrow by being “pragmatic, proportionate and realistic”, in Prime Minister Sunak’s words.

The expression “kicking the can down the road” doesn’t even come close to describing what we are doing to the next generation, some of whom we instruct as architects and builders to create – against all odds – healthy environments.

This great energy transition is much bigger than you, or me, or any of my students. Yet, it is a transition that will not happen without individual leadership

Our energy sector can and should evolve. Not just to meet net-zero ambitions, but also to ensure we build a more sustainable future for all. The UK only has a “Goldilocks zone” between 2024 and 2028 in which to sustain, develop and invest in the transferability of the offshore energy workforce into renewables. Only if we invest in forward-looking net zero and green capital projects can we safeguard jobs and, by doing so, build a more equal, stable society, with cheaper bills and healthier cities freed of pollution.

To design and build for a world dominated by fossil fuels in a place that has always existed at the heart of the industrial revolution is to realise one thing: this great energy transition is much bigger than you, or me, or any of my students. Yet, it is a transition that will not happen without individual leadership.

Optimism and courage trump cynicism

The Scottish Government’s energy strategy and just transition plan was due to be published in spring 2022, but has been pushed back to next summer, almost two years late. We need clearer direction on a “net zero energy system” that can spell out how we will produce affordable, secure and clean energy whilst creating jobs across the country.

One of the things we teach at RGU’s school of architecture and built environment is that citizenship is a membership. It is also a mandate for action.

As citizens, architects and builders, we must continue to do the elemental work that empathy, courage, and critical thinking represent – the tenets of designing environments, as we do, for other people to live, work, learn and play in – so that we may fulfil the essential belief that society is, indeed, a hopeful place.

A clear plan on how Scotland’s ‘just transition’ to renewable energy will happen is vital (Image: Fraser Bremner)

Not a cynical place full of pragmatism and proportion, expecting the worst and mitigating risk, but rather an optimistic one, full of courage and determination.

And I cannot think of a time in recent memory that has required as much courage and determination than right now, during a year that has seen the warmest temperatures ever recorded on this planet.

My students know that strengthening our commitment to green policies, not weakening them, demonstrates quantifiable and qualitative societal, healthy and economic benefits, whatever our ideological stance.

Peter Exley is professor and dean at Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment, Robert Gordon University, as well as former president of the American Institute of Architects

