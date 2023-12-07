Deena Tissera: Immigrants contribute more than you realise to their communities and adopted countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deena Tissera: Immigrants contribute more than you realise to their communities and adopted countries

Immigrants are not just recipients of hospitality: they are contributors to the very essence of their adopted home.

Baila Venezuela performing at this year's Aberdeen Mela, a celebration of multiculturalism in the north-east of Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Deena Tissera

Allow me to share a heartfelt perspective on a subject close to my own journey – embracing immigrants and recognising the profound contributions they make to our beloved Britain.

As an international student who transitioned into the realm of local politics and entrepreneurship, I’ve intimately experienced the challenges newcomers face – from navigating new cultures to overcoming bureaucratic obstacles. Yet, beyond these hurdles lie stories of resilience, dreams, and a tapestry of contributions that enrich the very fabric of our diverse society.

Economically, immigrants are not just workers: they’re innovators, propelling us forward. They fill crucial skill gaps, drive industries and, contrary to misconceptions, contribute more in taxes than they receive in benefits, becoming integral to our economic success.

Last year alone, international students injected a staggering £41.9 billion into the UK economy. Aberdeen North parliamentary constituency benefited from £241.2 million, and Aberdeen South parliamentary constituency benefited from £111.2 million – a great financial boost to our city, brought through international students.

Beyond the numbers, they bring fresh perspectives, diverse cultures, and a thirst for knowledge that enriches our academic institutions and communities.

Building bridges that foster unity

Culturally, immigrants are artists, weaving an immeasurable tapestry. Their fusion of traditions, languages and worldviews shapes a vibrant, modern Britain. From diverse cuisines to unique artistic expressions, immigrants infuse our communities with vitality, turning the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Socially, immigrants are the backbone of our communities. They build bridges that foster unity among people from diverse backgrounds, creating resilient communities, thriving on inclusivity and embracing diversity.

Aberdeen Labour councillor Deena Tissera said it was "unbelievable" that Humza Yousaf had not suspended SNP councillor Kairin van Sweeden from his party. Image: Aberdeen Labour
Deena Tissera was the first woman of colour elected to Aberdeen City Council. Image: Aberdeen Labour

Politically, immigrants bring invaluable perspectives to our debates, enriching our democracy. Their experiences offer nuanced insights crucial for a comprehensive understanding of issues, contributing to a political landscape that truly represents our citizens. For the first time in Britain’s history, we have sons of immigrants as British prime minister and Scottish first minister.

For many generations, immigrants have been a key element of Britain’s cultural DNA, but advances in modern technology have the ability to empower migrants and asylum seekers in the UK and Scotland. One example is the innovative Settlrz app, co-founded by migrants for migrants.

This tool serves as a lifeline, providing vital information and support for their settlement journey. It’s a bridge between communities. It eases the burden of paperwork, facilitates essential services and, most importantly, fosters a sense of belonging. Imagine arriving in a new country and having a virtual guide that not only translates languages, but also explains local customs, recommends businesses and connects communities.

I am testament to the potential within each immigrant

In the larger narrative, the immigrant story is one of resilience, determination, and an unwavering belief in the possibility of a better future. While the economic contributions are tangible, the social and cultural dividends are equally significant. Immigrants bring a variety of traditions, cuisines and stories, turning our cities into vibrant melting pots of diversity.

However, for this harmonious exchange to occur, there must be a collective acceptance of the immigrant experience. Britain, with its rich history of embracing change, has an opportunity to lead by example.

We are not just recipients of hospitality: we are contributors to the very essence of our adopted home

By recognising and celebrating the multifaceted contributions of immigrants, we pave the way for a more inclusive, innovative and interconnected society.

As an international student who became the first woman of colour elected to Aberdeen City Council, I am testament to the potential within each immigrant. We are not just recipients of hospitality: we are contributors to the very essence of our adopted home.

So, let us embrace this shared journey, appreciate the value each immigrant brings, and collectively script a narrative of unity, prosperity and understanding.

Deena Tissera is an international student from Sri Lanka turned Aberdeen local politician and entrepreneur

