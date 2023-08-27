PICTURES: Thousands gather for the first Aberdeen Mela in three years

A sea of colour and dance blanketed the Aberdeen seafront as crowds took part in multi-cultural celebrations at the Aberdeen Mela.

The event, which celebrate multiculturalism in north-east of Scotland, took place at Queen’s Links on Sunday for the first time in three years.

Thousands of people celebrated with food, dance and group activities.

The festival was first launched as One World Day in 2014 with the help of organiser John Foster, who unfortunately did not live to see the first event.

When the name was changed to Aberdeen Mela in 2016, part of the name was kept in honour of his memory.

The festival is intended to promote and positively impact diverse communities across the north-east of Scotland.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the Aberdeen Mela.