What's On PICTURES: Thousands gather for the first Aberdeen Mela in three years A sea of colours flooded the Queens Links and Beach Boulevard in Aberdeen. Aberdeen Mela first year at Queens Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson By Ross Hempseed August 27 2023, 6.15pm Share PICTURES: Thousands gather for the first Aberdeen Mela in three years Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/entertainment/whats-on/6089326/aberdeen-mela-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment A sea of colour and dance blanketed the Aberdeen seafront as crowds took part in multi-cultural celebrations at the Aberdeen Mela. The event, which celebrate multiculturalism in north-east of Scotland, took place at Queen’s Links on Sunday for the first time in three years. Thousands of people celebrated with food, dance and group activities. The festival was first launched as One World Day in 2014 with the help of organiser John Foster, who unfortunately did not live to see the first event. When the name was changed to Aberdeen Mela in 2016, part of the name was kept in honour of his memory. The festival is intended to promote and positively impact diverse communities across the north-east of Scotland. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the Aberdeen Mela. Aberdeen Mela first year at Queens Links. A lovely family event for all. The pipe band played for the crowds. Another happy family who attended the event this year. Colombian Dancers on the stage. The dancers performed for the crowds. A large crowd gathered to watch. A fantastic turnout of people at the Queen’s Links today. A group picture with all the beautiful and colourful outfits! Aberdeen Mela first launched as One World Day at Union Terrace Gardens in 2014. The crowds enjoyed watching all the dances and entertainment on offer. Lots of beautiful outfits were worn for today’s celebrations. Hundreds of people headed down to the beach for Mela. Wow! More beautiful dresses and headwear worn for the Mela One World Day. Traditional outfits and dancing took place on the stage. It’s never to cold for an ice cream! Movement of Mind performed for the crowds. Cody Muirhead, 7 handling some of the military equipment. More traditional dancing. Baila Venezuela performing on stage. Zara Kamran, 9, and Ross Urquhart from central fire station. A successful day at Aberdeen Mela’s first year at Queens Links.</p> <p> A dog-friendly event too! Even the by-standers were having a boogie! A day full of equality and inclusion, a great collaboration of cultures from across the world. These lovely ladies were in attendance at Mela this year. A fantastic day had by all!
Conversation