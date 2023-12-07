Scottish Sea Farms completes £2.5 million factory refit in Lerwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Sea Farms completes £2.5 million factory refit in Lerwick

It means the salmon farmer has doubled its processing capacity in Shetland.

By Keith Findlay
Scottish Sea Farms head of processing operations Donald Buchanan with staff in Lerwick.
Scottish Sea Farms head of processing operations Donald Buchanan, left, with staff in Lerwick. Image: David Lipcsey

Scottish Sea Farms (SSF) has completed a £2.5 million refit at its salmon processing factory in Lerwick.

The investment has doubled the seafood firm’s processing capacity in Shetland from 25,000 tonnes annually to 50,000t in advance of anticipated higher volumes.

SSF acquired the facility in Gremista as part of its purchase of Grieg Seafood Shetland in December 2021, along with 16 active fish farms and a freshwater hatchery.

Within months, all fish processing activity in the region was switched to the company’s long-standing Scalloway base – a hub for fish from both Shetland and Orkney – to allow a major refit in Lerwick.

One centre, maximum efficiency for Scottish Sea Farms in Lerwick

Donald Buchanan, head of processing operations, SSF, said the aim was to streamline processing into one centre, maximising efficiencies.

He added: “We were looking to create a ‘facility of the future’ capable of receiving all fish from our expanded Northern Isles estate.

“With a larger footprint and proximity to the ferry network, Lerwick made the obvious choice.”

Scottish Sea Farms' fish processing factory in Gremista, Lerwick.
Scottish Sea Farms’ fish processing factory in Gremista, Lerwick. Image: Google Maps

Explaining what the expansion project entailed, Mr Buchanan said: “We stripped back the existing processing facility to its very core, right down to adding new floors, drains and internal fabrication.

“Then we reconfigured the layout to create self-contained areas for the key activities of harvesting, gutting and packing, each of which was fitted out with a mix of existing and all-new equipment.”

Fish are harvested in the most humane way.”

Donald Buchanan, head of processing operations, SSF

Key to the new-look harvesting area, as with the company’s processing facility at South Shian on the Scottish mainland, is an in-water fish “stunner” supplied by Ace Aquatec.

Mr Buchanan said: “This ensures fish are harvested in the most humane way by rendering them unconscious, while still in their natural environment of water.

‘There’s also a second, smaller stunner to ensure any bycatch or cleaner fish (used to treat sea-lice) receive the same high welfare treatment.”

Other innovations in the new-look seafood factory in Lerwick

Gutted fish are kept chilled in new refrigerated containers ahead of grading and packing.

Further automation has been introduced in the packing area, aimed at minimising handling.

Mr Buchanan said: “Throughout, we’ve engaged the team to ensure we get the detail exactly right, encouraging colleagues to come to us with ideas for further improvement.

“It’s an approach that has paid off, with the new-look facility having now achieved all necessary audit, environmental and retail standards, including RSPCA Assured, Global GAP, Label Rouge, M&S and Waitrose.”

Scottish Sea Farms head of processing operations Donald Buchanan.
Scottish Sea Farms head of processing operations Donald Buchanan. Image: David Lipcsey

SSF head of technical Andy Gourlay said: ‘Ensuring the facility complies with our many different certifications and standards has required a colossal amount of work from each of the teams involved: processing, engineering, IT and technical.

“However, by working together towards a shared goal, we’ve achieved it.”

Now fully operational, the facility can handle 200t a day, compared with 100t before.

There’s also 40% of the available floor space still available, allowing room for further growth.

Room to grow in Lerwick facility

Mr Buchanan added: “Not only have we doubled capacity in the here and now, but there’s scope to increase that further to process up to 70,000t annually, over years to come, should we wish to.”

For its 80-strong processing team, the Lerwick factory provides a more spacious working environment, complete with new changing rooms, a lounge and canteen.

Stirling-headquartered SSF said its Scalloway base would remain a “key facility”, providing a secondary harvesting site during periods of peak volumes and supporting farming activities.

