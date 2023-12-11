Marion Montgomery: A little bit of litter picking on daily dog walks goes a long way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marion Montgomery: A little bit of litter picking on daily dog walks goes a long way

Dog owners are a powerful force, and each one can do something simple yet meaningful on every single dog walk.

Paws on Plastic members gathered recently to celebrate the initiative's fifth birthday. Image: Iska Birnie Photography
Paws on Plastic members gathered recently to celebrate the initiative's fifth birthday. Image: Iska Birnie Photography
By Marion Montgomery

Our dogs give us so much, and we can learn so much from them – love, trust, companionship… picking up litter.

That’s what I learned from my old lad Murphy, a labrador-collie cross who loved nothing better than the crunch of a plastic bottle in his mouth. Many a ball was lost in walks to the park over his 14 years – ignored in favour of a plastic bottle of some sort.

Now, I don’t know about you, but once my dog had played with a discarded bottle for a while, it became like MY litter which I just couldn’t leave behind. So, Murphy started me down this road of popping other people’s bottles in the bin as we left the park.

Years after Murphy had gone, while on long-term sick leave from teaching, the idea came to me again as I walked my labrador Paddy past the local burn where people often went to feed the ducks. It was sad, noticing bits of litter, and even sadder to see the same pieces still lying there the next day with a few more bits added besides. Why didn’t I just pick it up?

And, so, Paws on Plastic was born – a simple idea, encouraging dog owners to pick up a few bits of litter in a spare dog poo bag while out walking their dogs. It only takes a minute, but with over 25,000 members and followers across social media now picking up every day on an average of two daily walks, that’s well over 36 million pieces of litter removed every year. Not bad at all.

Dog owners and animal lovers are a powerful force

We dog owners are a powerful force – there are over 12 million of us in the UK alone – and we’re out every day anyway, so it’s really not a big ask to do something that only takes a minute and protects animals, communities, and our precious environment.

So many animals are hurt by litter – cut paws, sickness from eating something that injures them, and so on. As animal lovers, wouldn’t dog owners do anything to protect them?

The bonus is that litter picking is hugely beneficial for mental health – we can see an immediate difference, which gives a real sense of achievement and empowerment in an age when we can often feel quite powerless.

Marion Montgomery with her labradors Paddy and Ted. Image: Iska Birnie Photography

This simple action also has the double effect of reducing the amount of litter dropped, as studies show fewer people actually drop litter when areas are clean. By keeping things tidy, you’re removing the easy excuse that “everyone does it”.

Having just celebrated Paws on Plastic’s fifth birthday on November 20, we would love to invite all dog owners to join us. We’re an enthusiastic, positive and welcoming community. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for updates on our website. Share our story with your friends, neighbours and local community. We have a huge impact on areas where there are lots of us picking up every day.

70 countries are now picking up litter daily

We may have started in Stonehaven here in north-east Scotland, where we have over 400 members in the town, but we’re very proud to have members and followers across over 70 countries worldwide. We’re united by the oceans on which litter travels, our love of dogs, and by our willingness to take a simple action to protect many animals.

Our movement became a charity in September 2021 with the charitable aims of protecting animals, communities and the environment by encouraging dog owners to pick up litter. We also educate on the consequences of littering, with visits to schools as well as youth and community groups.

We are proud that many of our members have gone on to form their own community litter picking groups

We kicked off 2023 with a Live Lesson session on Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Eco-Schools national network, with around 90 schools tuning in. This is something which we plan to expand through a volunteer programme.

We are proud that many of our members have gone on to form their own community litter picking groups, and actively look for ways to reduce their use of single-use plastics, which is mostly what we pick up.

It’s all thanks to Murphy

The ultimate aim of Paws on Plastic is to make picking up a few pieces of litter just a normal part of an everyday dog walk. The potential is huge. We are delighted to invite all Press and Journal readers to join us.

Our ask is simple – pick up a couple of pieces of litter on walks, then follow and tag Paws on Plastic in social media photos of your beautiful dogs with the litter collected. Encourage others to join us and make a difference, too. Not only will you get the “feel-good feeling”, you will see the increased impact as more people in your neighbourhood get involved.

A huge thanks to my old lad Murphy for giving us this idea. We really can learn so much from dogs. It might have taken a while, but it’s great that we have finally caught on to the idea.

Marion Montgomery is founder and chair of Paws on Plastic

