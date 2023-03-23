Paws on Plastic: Aberdeenshire teacher recognised for mobilising dog owners in tackling coastal pollution

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire teacher has been recognised for inspiring an ever-growing network of dog owners across the globe to do their bit for the environment.

Marion Montgomery, from Stonehaven, launched Paws on Plastic in a bid to combat the harmful effect of the plastic litter blighting coastal towns.

Her campaign encourages dog walkers to pick up at least two items of rubbish while out and about with their furry friends, using a spare poo bag or carrier bag.

The Gourdon Primary School teacher came up with the “brilliant” idea after numerous walks with her labrador/collie cross Murphy, who died in 2015.

For the last five years, her charitable group has gone from strength to strength – with thousands now helping remove 30 million pieces of litter annually.

Point of Light award for ‘simple but brilliant’ idea

Ms Montgomery has now been presented with the Point of Light award for encouraging local communities to make a difference in an innovative way and inspiring so many others.

The prime minister’s award is given to outstanding individuals every day to celebrate the benefits of volunteering and the value that brings to the country.

Ms Montgomery said: “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of our 23,000 amazing dog owners who take the time to pick up a few pieces of litter on walks to protect animals, communities and our precious environment.

A couple of bags of #litter removed from Mineralwell Park, #Stonehaven yesterday. A bag of bottles, cans & a glass beer bottle which can hopefully soon be cashed in (!) plus 6 abandoned dog bags. Have a great day! ☀️ #pawsonplastic #dogsoftwitter #GBSpringClean #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/YOvrK7c9vo — Paws On Plastic #pawsonplastic (@pawsonplastic) March 23, 2023

“All of us have the power to take such a simple, positive action that only takes a minute but makes an immediate, visible impact and has huge benefits for mental health.

“I’d love to see it become just a normal part of an everyday dog walk and, with around 13.5m dogs in the UK, just imagine the difference it would make.”

Ms Montgomery now hopes the group’s success will encourage more dog owners to join the fight against plastic pollution.

She has continued to push her campaign to new highs with her two Labradors Paddy and Ted and educate young people about the consequences of litter.

The charity works closely with environmental organisations such as Keep Scotland Beautiful, the SSPCA, Surfers against Sewage and the Marine Conservation Society.

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack congratulated Ms Montgomery on the well-deserved award and said: “Cleaning up our environment doesn’t have to be difficult.

“Marion’s initiative is simple but brilliant – and hugely effective.

“By recruiting a clean-up army of 23,000 dog walkers at home and abroad, she’s improving our public spaces and, importantly, encouraging recycling.”