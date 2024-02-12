Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Alexander: Old hands have had their turn in government – it’s time for younger people to lead

For any parliament to be representative, it needs to include young people - and Scotland has its fair share of bright young things.

32-year-old Green MSP Gillian Mackay has led on abortion clinic buffer zone legislation in Scotland. Image: Katharine Hay/PA
By Neil Alexander

Ah, 2024. Already a year that has given us non-stop political drama in the UK.

It’s almost like there’s an election coming and a number of the established party characters, from both governing parties in Westminster and Holyrood, are worried about their seats

The winds of change are on their way, and many of the voting public, as well as media outlets, are asking who might take the place of those who leave Westminster.

“Get out for a while. Politics will always be here, and you’ll be much better at it once you’ve lived some more life. Politics begins at 40,” wrote Herald columnist and former head of communications for the Scottish Conservatives, Andy Maciver, last month.

On the contrary, I would argue, given the track record of our recent governments – the scandals, the failures, the breaking of manifestos… the list goes on – that now is exactly the time for young people to become more involved in politics.

We need more people from different backgrounds and with unique experiences in our politics. And, for any parliament to be representative of wider society, it needs to include young people.

We need new ideas around how to take our country forward, and that goes right across the political spectrum, no matter the colour of your rosette.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar was first elected at the age of 26. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New generation, new priorities. Whilst I respect all of the candidates putting themselves forward for government in my area of Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey, I know I’m doing things differently.

So far. from what I’ve seen, I’m the only one who is campaigning to bring back mental health support services in Moray. I’m the only one talking about the fact that we have no sewage monitoring at all on major rivers such as the River Spey – even though paddleboarders fell ill after swimming there only last year.

As leader of my local party, I was the first person to raise the issue of lack of housing support for victims of domestic abuse in Moray – an issue which is now being acted on by Conservative local councillor Amber Dunbar (who is younger than me!) in her role as chair of council housing.

Being called ‘too young’ in your 30s is bizarre

Would anyone, Andy Maciver included, tell me these issues aren’t important to the community I want to serve? And would these issues even be talked about if I chose to follow his advice and wait until I’m “older” to get involved in politics?

I was recently asked about being the youngest person in my local area to announce that I am seeking my party nomination for the general election. I’m about to enter my 30s.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m thrilled to still be thought of as young. But to be approaching middle age and still be considered “too young” to enter into any career is bizarre.

Not many MPs of any age can boast that they had universal backing for fundamental change to our country’s laws

At 32, Green MSP Gillian Mackay is only a few years ahead of me in age. Yet, she was streets ahead by far when it came to looking at legislation for disposable vapes, which are now being banned by the UK Government, months after Gillian first proposed it.

She has led from the front on the introduction of safe access zones (or buffer zones) at medical facilities such as abortion clinics – a motion with cross-party support. Not many MPs of any age can boast that they had universal backing for fundamental change to our country’s laws.

Change is coming and young people can lead the way

The past few years have brought so much upheaval in politics. We have neither a first minister nor a prime minister who has faced the electorate, whether in the Scottish parliament or at Westminster.

And look at the outcome. If this is the best our established MPs in the governing parties can do, then we badly need a revolution.

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP and former SNP leadership race candidate Kate Forbes is 33. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A change of direction is coming, and I know I want to do the best I can to deliver for my community. Young people across many different political parties can lead the way.

My age is not a detriment to me: it’s my badge of honour. I am proud to be the youngest candidate in my area (so far).

I’ve seen the results of leaving politics to the established, older figureheads in our governments, and I think it’s time for something and somebody different. And, if not me or you, then who?

Neil Alexander is a game designer from Elgin, and leader of Moray Liberal Democrats

 

Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space for cot is ‘suitable’

