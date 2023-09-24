Paddleboarders who navigated Spey ‘violently sick’ after completing five-day trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddleboarders who navigated Spey ‘violently sick’ after completing five-day trip

The group embarked on their voyage just one day after Sepa was alerted to concerns about dead fish in the water.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Edd Darber, James Greagg, and Darren Thompson wearing paddleboarding clothing smiling at camera.
Paddleboarders Edd Darber, James Greagg, and Darren Thompson initially felt fine during their River Spey trip. Image: Darren Thompson

Three paddleboarders who navigated the River Spey at the time of a suspected chemical leak or pollution spill have described the moment they became “violently sick”.

Darren Thompson, James Greagg and Edd Barber embarked on a five-day voyage from Kingussie to Spey Bay – regularly swimming in and even drinking the water through a filtration device throughout that time.

The trio travelled from the Cambridge area and London for the adventure break as part of Mr Thompson’s 40th birthday celebrations.

However, before the trip had even finished they began feeling unwell before their condition worsened in the following days.

Paddleboarders became immediately sick after Spey trip

The three paddleboarders embarked on their five-day expedition just one day after the Spey Fishery Board first alerted Sepa to concerns about dead fish.

In the days that followed anglers and ghillies spotted more than 50 fish dead in the water, sparking concerns about a possible chemical leak or pollution spill.

Mr Thompson revealed he started feeling unwell before even reaching their final destination.

Single paddleboarder on River Spey with hill in distance.
The paddleboarders were eager to navigate the fast waters of the River Spey. Image: Darren Thompson

He said: “I started feeling unwell the last day. I felt a bit sick when I got up and it got worse and worse and it was awful by the end. I was sick as soon as we got to Spey Bay.

“We got a taxi back to Inverness and my friend threw up in the street as soon as we got there, my other friend was fine but was then sick himself the next day.

“We didn’t know what had caused it – we didn’t notice anything about the water and we saw four or five dead fish, but that’s all, and didn’t think anything more of it.

‘Not a pleasant journey home’

“It certainly wasn’t a very pleasant train journey back home.”

Mr Thompson and his fellow paddleboarders continued to feel very sick for the next two days after finishing their River Spey trip and still continue to feel ill more than a week later.

It was only after reading news reports about concerns about dead fish in the water that the group realised the possible cause of their illness.

Paddleboarders getting ready to depart on rocks on banks of River Spey.
The paddleboarders spotted dead fish during their trip on the River Spey. Image: Darren Thompson

Mr Thompson added: “I feel better, but I still feel off. One of my friends has gone to the doctors to have some tests done and the other says it’s felt like being hungover all week.

“We really wanted to do the Spey, because it’s the one. It’s fast and beautiful. We had a brilliant time, it’s just a shame we feel like this now.”

Latest on River Spey investigations

It is still not known what caused more than 50 fish to die and Mr Thompson’s group to fall ill in the River Spey this month.

There have also been several reports of dogs becoming unwell as well as a child becoming sick after swimming at Laggan and three Speyside Way walkers becoming unwell after drinking water at Aberlour.

Three dead fish on gravel.
The dead fish in the River Spey have included salmon and sea trout. Image: Spey Fishery Board

Sepa says it has not detected any obvious sign of pollution and says it has contacted distilleries who say they have had no issue with water quality.

The government agency says any “significant pollution” would cause deaths in other species in the river, which has not been reported.

It says an initial report on September 7 indicated an “abnormal” water quality reading. However, all tests done by Sepa itself since are within “expected ranges”.

The agency says it will continue to assess reports to find the reason for the fish deaths.

