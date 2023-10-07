Aiden Gordon’s work sums up the dedication of the volunteers at the Denis Law Legacy Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aiden Gordon’s work sums up the dedication of the volunteers at the Denis Law Legacy Trust

The Aberdeen organisation, inspired by its famous founder, has helped thousands of youngsters play sport in the last decade.

Aiden Gordon
Aiden Gordon loves his work with the Denis Law Legacy Trust.
By Neil Drysdale

Denis Law was a will o’ the wisp on the football field, inspiring his teammates and supporters alike with his goals, gallus celebrations and golden feet.

A proud son of Aberdeen, who grew up in the Woodside area of the city, the Lawman has always been determined that youngsters should never be denied the opportunity to play sport because they can’t afford it.

Hence his involvement in and backing for the Denis Law Legacy Trust, which oversees the innovative Streetsport initiative, run in conjunction with Robert Gordon University, has been the catalyst for the creation of two Cruyff Courts (a third is currently being constructed in Tillydrone), and has built bridges between local communities, schools, and the police, and encouraged scores of kids to be volunteers.

Volunteering was a positive experience for Aiden

Aiden Gordon is one of the shining examples of what can be achieved through the trust’s many activities. As a university student with no great passion for football, he maybe wasn’t an obvious choice to join the ranks. But he did and, after receiving a special certificate last week, explained why it has been such a positive experience.

Aiden Gordon with Streetsport volunteers
Aiden Gordon receives his certificate for volunteering with the Denis Law Legacy Trust. Pic: DLLT.

He said: “Volunteering with Streetsport has really helped me improve both my physical health and mental well-being. It offered me a place where I could just get away from my university studies for a few hours every week and disconnect for a bit which really helped me refocus on things that were more important in my life.

“Streetsport also gave me a chance to get out and get to know people of all ages from my local community, which has really helped me get back into socialising after being stuck inside so long during Covid.

Different organisations pulling together

“I was quite anxious at first. I had never volunteered before and wasn’t really sure what to expect.”

Aiden added: “I was worried I would do things wrong or get in the way, but once I went along and started chatting with other volunteers and staff, I was put at ease right away.

“They were really helpful in showing what needed done and gave me an opportunity to slot right into the regular routine of the session.”

Neil Drysdale: Denis Law Legacy Trust is doing a marvellous job in Aberdeen

The regular use of mobile sports arenas has allowed the team to get right into the heart of communities across the city and created a platform for staff and volunteers to form partnerships with the most vulnerable young people.

It’s an example of the positive effects of different organisations pulling together in a common cause and being the catalyst for genuine progress, especially at a time when many youngsters are facing challenges.

A great way for students to help

As Aiden said: “I’d recommend to anyone that is considering volunteering to definitely give Streetsport a try, it has a massive positive impact not only on the local community and young people that come to the sessions, but on me too.

“You will learn a lot through volunteering with Streetsport whilst teaching quite a bit to the young people who attend, it’s just a huge net positive for everyone involved.

“There aren’t many opportunities for students to support the local community on a schedule that fits their timetable, but Streetsport offers that and more.”

In anybody’s language, it’s a win-win situation. No wonder Denis Law is happy that this impressive scheme bears his name.

Further information can be found at www.denislawlegacytrust.org/

 

