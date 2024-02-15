Ryan Crighton: Labour’s unforgivable betrayal puts 100,000 energy jobs on the line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Crighton: Labour’s unforgivable betrayal puts 100,000 energy jobs on the line

If Labour wants to win power, the party needs to prove to industry and the public that it can be trusted with our energy transition.

The Labour Party appears to have stabbed Scotland's energy sector in the back, à la popular reality TV programme, The Traitors
By Ryan Crighton

Heading to the north of Scotland to betray people in the pursuit of money and power has become very fashionable in 2024, thanks to The Traitors.

However, the back-stabbing stars of the hit television series have nothing on the Labour Party, which, just months after heading north to promise “no cliff-edge end” to the North Sea oil and gas sector, has delivered one of the biggest betrayals in Britain’s industrial history.

The party’s “proper” windfall tax – which will result in energy firms being levied at 78% for another five years – will wipe out 100,000 jobs, according to analysts, and cost the Treasury £20 billion in lost revenue.

To put the devastating job toll in context, it was the axing of 20,000 jobs which sparked the miners’ strikes in 1984 and 1985. This one policy will potentially wipe out five times as many.

Even for a political party known to indulge in a bit of pre-election self-flagellation, this really takes the shortbread biscuit. Labour – the party of workers and unions – is happy to cast tens of thousands of hard-working men and women on the scrapheap, and place a world class Scottish industry on death row.

It does not matter what your political persuasion is: a policy which costs 100,000 jobs is a bad one.

Energy policy has become shambolic

The fact that opposition parties cannot make political capital out of such a ruinous strategy highlights just how shambolic energy policy has become on these isles.

The SNP of old would be standing up for the tens of thousands of Scots now facing an uncertain future. The prospect of a Westminster government shutting down Scotland’s biggest industry would be election manna from heaven.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (right) and Ed Miliband, shadow energy security and net zero secretary (left), during a visit to St Fergus Gas Terminal in November 2023. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

However, hamstrung by the SNP’s ill-conceived presumption against oil and gas, and politically neutered by the Greens, Humza Yousaf has no moral high ground to occupy on this issue.

Neither do the Conservatives, who implemented the windfall tax in the first place, and have since ignored multiple pleas to remove it, despite energy prices normalising over a year ago.

Based on the above, you can understand why the forthcoming general election has paralysed investment in the North Sea. But that paused investment will become lost investment if Labour wins on this policy platform.

UK could lose £40bn between now and 2030

When we welcomed Sir Keir Starmer and Ed Miliband to Aberdeen in November, they looked us in the eye and told us they wanted to work with the energy industry to deliver a transition that leaves nobody behind.

They say they want to work in partnership with industry. But, just like last summer, when they sprung plans for an exploration ban, this windfall tax extension has been done with zero engagement.

Going forward, the party’s policies must also reflect three key points: we need oil and gas, we need the people who produce it, and we need the companies who finance it

Right now, Labour’s energy policy is an absolute disaster, and the party needs to sit down with industry and rewrite it from scratch if we are to retain any hope of remaining a global energy hub. As things stand, the UK is set to lose out on £40 billion worth of investment between now and 2030.

Going forward, the party’s policies must also reflect three key points: we need oil and gas, we need the people who produce it, and we need the companies who finance it.

Oil and gas will still be 20% of our energy mix in 2050 and a net-zero scenario. And we need new fields to offset decline, otherwise we will lose 75% of our production inside a decade, leaving us reliant on more energy imports from abroad, as well as potential energy shortages.

Labour has to prove it can be trusted

This is also about people – if you wind down the North Sea too quickly, before jobs and opportunities are available at scale in the renewables sector, then you lose the world-class workforce and supply chain. That would make what is already an enormous challenge even harder, perhaps impossible. We cannot allow it to happen.

And, finally, you need energy companies to have faith in order to invest in the long-term future of the UK. That means working in lockstep with many of the firms currently producing oil and gas, because they are the ones which will lay out the huge sums required to commercialise new technologies.

The Labour Party previously promised there would be ‘no cliff-edge end’ to the North Sea oil and gas sector. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

If Labour wants to win power, the party needs to prove to industry – and the public – that it can be trusted with our energy transition. The early signs are not good, and if we get this wrong, the economic and social damage will be enormous.

Ahead of the 1992 general election, there was a famous front-page headline which urged the last person to leave Britain to “please turn out the lights” if Labour won the election.

This time around, the lights may go out by themselves.

Ryan Crighton is policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce

