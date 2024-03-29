Moreen Simpson: How I ended up getting a roasting after a bad restaurant review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: How I ended up getting a roasting after a bad restaurant review

'Chefs are prima donnas, passionately proud of their meals and venues. The local paper calling them short can be a business-breaker. Yet I also know readers are drawn to honest reviews of eat-ooteries to help them decide where to spend their precious dosh on the best food.'

Mo's not one to hold back on her views if she feels ripped off when eating out in Aberdeen. Image: Helen Hepburn.
By Moreen Simpson

This might sound bizarre but, in the fraught world of journalism, restaurant reviews can sometimes be the most squeaky-bum.

No, I don’t mean the couple of memorably explosive Vindaloo ‘tasters’ closely followed by Johnny Cash’s Ring Of Fire.

But when I was doing them regularly in the 1980s, they probably caused more sleepless nights than reporting the most complicated court cases or council debates.

OK, I understand. Chefs are prima donnas, passionately proud of their meals and venues. The local paper calling them short can be a business-breaker.

Yet I also know readers are drawn to honest reviews of eat-ooteries to help them decide where to spend their precious dosh on the best food.

If it’s not good, better we should waste oor money than them.

For example, back then, I was reviewing a posho restaurant in a country hotel.

The food was pretty average but the prices made yer eyes water.

It wasnae busy, although I did recognise the occupants of three of the tables – all members of the legal profession in Aberdeen.

The restaurant had prices on lawyers could afford

In my review, I said something along the lines of : “No wonder only lawyers can afford these prices.”

Fair enough, a bit naughty. But deffo true. Well, all hell broke loose when it hit the streets.

One of the wives of the legal eagles I’d recognised went particularly skite. Aye, skite as straight to the MD.

She demanded to know why lawyers were, totally unfairly, being highlighted as folk with so much dosh. (Having counted the cost of two divorces since then, I’d love to spell it oot to her right now.)

Bad result.

My then-boss decided future dining reviews would alert the venues first. Bein’ a Bolshie lot, the features department writers a’ refused to do ony mair (usually in oor spare time, ok with expenses) because it made a mockery of the whole concept.

End result; Mo’s controversial review got the whole jing-bang of restaurant write-ups cancelled for about five years.

So why, you may ask, are ye bangin’ on aboot this today?

First of all, I need to declare restaurant vouchers are my all-time best Christmas presents – to get and give. Superb to use during the year for places you go regularly, or affa expensive.

So me and a pal went to one last week, which I won’t name for all of the above reasons.

We were using a voucher for a £25.50 two-person, two-course plus prosecco I’d got at Christmas, but had to be used before the end of March.

Mo enjoyed her prosecco at least. Image: Shutterstock

Now that riled me for a start. Why such a wee window? The cheapest white wine was £35 – wowser, about £10 more than we usually pay.

Went for mains and desserts. Both opted for the same fish we used to adore during holidays in the south of France – huge and filleted at the table for about £10 each.

Sadly, what we got was like a measly half, if not a third, of a whole.

Gollupped in seconds. Fine but nae enough. The puddings were nice. Then the bill for the wine and two free meals but an extra £5 for each of us for service charge.

Sorry, but for what we had, that’s taking the Michael.

Embarrassing it might have been, but I got the £10 taken off, then paid oor ain tips. Just as well I wisnae writing a review aboot it here today!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

