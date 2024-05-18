Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: I’ve stumbled upon the secret to world’s best cullen skink

When you spend hours making cullen skink and it ends up tasting like fishy dishwater, there's always a way to fix it.

Don't knock the power of a tin of soup in a pinch. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

I suspect the EE is stalking me.

Last Thursday, the very day I was cooking one of my favourite meals for a special guest the next day, the food and drink section was highlighting one of the Neest’s most delicious delicacies, cullen skink soup, and the various eatooteries serving it.

In truth, it’s on the menu almost a’wye because it’s such a winner with proper scoffers. Mind you, it’s one of those dishes which is different just about every time you order it. Sometimes spoon-stand-up ower thick, sometimes watery and tasteless, sometimes too salty, sometimes nae enough fish.

My ideal is slightly thick, wee chunks o’ tatties, flakes of smoked haddock, dusting of parsley. Served wi’ fine bread and lashin’s of butter.

Nae mony younger folk ken this, but the “skink” bittie actually comes from a low-fat cattle cut I first came across aged 17, when I’d caught the jandies after an all-coach holiday to Sorrento. (Oor balcony owerlooked the basement kitchen, far we spied scurryin’ rats.)

Once hame and affa yella, the doc kept me oot o’ hospital when mum pledged to feed me fat-free (to salve the liver) food. And, apparently, skink (shin of beef) soup – bought at Cain’s or Herd’s the Butcher in Rosemount – loaded with veggies was my life-saver for weeks. Having Googled it, I see Herd’s at the top of Rosemount still sell it. Must get some soon.

An inviting bowl of cullen skink, served at The Bothy Bistro in Burghead, Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It was a few years before I dived into a bowl of the seafood version, thankfully me nae still resembling its golden hue. How could I not lap it up when “yella fish” – poached in milk wi’ tatties on the side – was a regular of mum’s on a Friday night? Just a teeny, tiny bittie from bein’ a full-blown cullen skink. And she didnae even know it.

Searching for the crème de la Cullen

Scroll on the years. My ex-news editor from decades ago – the lovely Jimmy, aged a phenomenally fit and with-it 101 – is a cullen skink fan, so I resolved to serve it when he came for lunch last Friday.

Ken my ain recipe, but resolved to find the crème de la Cullen, so on to Google. Went for a traditional all-milk, dotty cream, onions and leek, diced tatties, un-dyed haddock. Did it painstakingly to the recipe – apparently voted somewye the best in the Neest.

Came to that crucial moment to taste. Fit the…? Flavour came there none. In spite o’ my travails ower the past hour, fit I’d concocted was like fishy dishwater. Panic, panic.

I ended up adding three Baxters batches to my tasteless brew. End result? It was absolutely THE best cullen skink

Into the garage, where dwells my overspill of tins. Yes – so, sorry readers, (dra’ yer een awa if ye’re o’ a nervous cookery disposition ) – to my buckshie tins of Baxters… Yup: cullen skink soup. Inspiration! How to put the proper skink into skink!

Tipped in one tin, tasted – better, but nae right. Tipped in second… I ended up adding three Baxters batches to my tasteless brew. End result? It was absolutely THE best cullen skink (better than Baxters’!) that’s ever been served to man. Jimmy adored it. I meant to give him a carton home, but I forgot. Next time.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

