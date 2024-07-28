David Knight: Post Office has a nerve to warn others about gambling – after high-stakes hell for their own employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Knight: Post Office has a nerve to warn others about gambling – after high-stakes hell for their own employees

If anything good is to come out of the inquiry then surely it must be criminal prosecutions and potential jail sentences for those responsible.

I’ve said before that it's now the “Past Office” and should be rebranded with a new name, structure and bosses to safeguard us all for evermore.
I’ve said before that it's now the “Past Office” and should be rebranded with a new name, structure and bosses to safeguard us all for evermore.
By David Knight

I received a very important message from the Post Office the other day.

It wasn’t the one I’ve been dreaming of: that it was being disbanded after the postmasters’ scandal.

No, this was a warning to me not to gamble my life away.

I’m afraid I’ve already failed that test on a number of fronts due to always feeling like 17 in my head.

More specifically, the e-mail was a dire warning about not using my Post Office travel card  “on gambling websites or gambling anywhere in the UK”.

It’s blocked, so don’t try.

I wondered if they were monitoring me from a computer terminal far away and coming to the wrong conclusions (no, let’s not go there).

I was touchy because it was a little ambiguous and addressed directly to me as “Dear David”, as though I had a problem personally.

Not me, guv. Picking on an innocent party again?

Surely they could weed out real problem gamblers by using the skills of their IT experts (let’s not go there either).

I once dabbled on a poker site years before I had a Post Office travel card.

Free training online just for fun, so no cash or cards.

But I gave up eventually because it took up too much time; a lot of effort is required to bluff successfully – just look at the Post Office.

Former investigator Raymond Grant. gives evidence at The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry . Supplied by The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry Date; 24/01/2024

It was a general warning to all cardholders, of course.

Proclaiming – from a somewhat unnatural position on the moral high ground – that it was acting as part of the PO’s “responsible serving policy”.

I had to smile bitterly at the painful irony.

Especially after it had zealously driven many falsely-accused postmasters into ruin and even pursued some to their graves.

A bit early in its rehabilitation, I thought – like imagining Paula Vennells being given her tarnished CBE back.

Dubious former bosses, and other “experts”, are still being hauled before the official inquiry into one of the country’s worst institutional scandals.

Freshly-triumphant Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey squirmed under recent interrogation.

He had a key supervisory role over the Post Office between 2010 and 2012 when these terrible events were unfolding.

His party made significant advances in the Highlands at the general election; conversely, the region also has its share of postmaster heartbreak stories.

Such as North Uist postmaster Bill Quarm whose family said he died a “broken man” after a false conviction in 2010.

Peterhead postmaster Susan Sinclair suffered humiliation after being ordered to carry out unpaid community work when she was wrongly convicted.

Court actions were damaging the communities they served

These court actions were also damaging the very communities they served.

They were among 100 Scottish postmasters caught up in it – they deserve proper justice and retribution against their persecutors.

Perhaps I took offence at the sudden surge of social conscience in my mailbox after useless Post Office bosses gambled so recklessly with people’s lives.

This once-respected institution went down the drain but persists with the broken Post Office brand for some odd reason.

I get the fact they are trying to limp into a new era beyond the scandal to regain some measure of respect.

But it’s like searching in vain for some fantasy place up in the clouds like Sugarcandy Mountain in Orwell’s Animal Farm, where sugar and cake supposedly grew in the hedges, and persecuted slaves went when they died.

It’ll be a long wait for the Post Office; the brand itself looks mortally wounded to me.

Well done for warning gamblers against misusing their cards.

But a wolf in sheep’s clothing is a hard image for the Post Office to shake off.

A postal worker passes by the Mount Pleasant post office in Central London as the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry begins

After the summer break, the next Post Office Horizon inquiry phase deals with current working practices and how the organisation moves forward.

I’ve said before that it’s now the “Past Office” and should be rebranded with a new name, structure and bosses to safeguard us all for evermore.

If anything good is to come out of the inquiry then surely it must be criminal prosecutions and potential jail sentences for those responsible.

“I don’t remember” or “In retrospect, I would have done things differently” don’t cut it.

If drunk drivers in the Highlands and north-east offered the same excuse after destroying people’s lives would that get them off the hook?

I’m not saying politicians like Davey should be prosecuted (he maintains he was lied to), but they could be judged guilty of “lack of attention to detail” at the very least.

My son paid the Post Office to guarantee next-day Royal Mail delivery recently for a special birthday card – it arrived three days late.

So I decided to hand-deliver our postal voting forms to Aberdeen Council as the general election was only a few days away at the time.

I thought going to a Post Office was a bit of a gamble.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Opinion

Change needs to start now in Aberdeen in order to have a bright future tomorrow.
Len Ironside: It might be a new dawn at Westminster, but we can only…
The love affair with the wireless, as mum ca'ed it until she died - and I still do in extremis - goes back to the early 50s when TVs were rare hens' teeth. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: IT blackout had me a tizz ooer Alexa
But when it comes to vulnerable offenders - particularly young ones - we really need to move out of the dark ages.
Euan McColm: More leniency should have been shown to teen who intended to murder…
3
The number of visitors to the Callanish Stones has been boosted by the rising number of cruise liners that sail into Stornoway and its brand spanking new deepwater terminal.
Iain Maciver: Is it not time to make the Callanish Stones great again?
Friday demonstrated that all of that could be lost in the blink of an eye – or a wrong bit of code for an operating system update by a company no one had ever heard of before but now appears to be one of the main pillars of maintaining our way of life.
Scott Begbie: IT blackout left me in suspense for hours to learn of Lottery…
It still remains unclear how Aberdeen City Council will move forward with the city's controversial bus gates. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
David Knight: Aberdeen councillors' bus gate behaviour is embarrassing
10
New Aberdeen FC manager Jimmy Thelin plans to bring positive change to the Dons. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Moray Barber: Aberdeen can change - and it's by no means a bad thing
Keir and Victoria Starmer make their way into 10 Downing Street. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock
John Ferry: Are we about to see the return of Cool Britannia?
Many are keen to know the details of Keir Starmer's long-promised GB Energy. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Geoff Aberdein: Only Aberdeen has the knowledge, skill and will to make GB Energy…
2
Exodus recently closed its doors for refurbishment and will reopen as Popworld. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Exodus, thank you for the tunes, the tinnitus and the good times
5

Conversation