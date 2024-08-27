Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of fans who missed glory days gigs

I was having a quiet Sunday night at home in Peterhead when all of a sudden my mobile phone exploded into life.

Liam Gallagher had just finished his Definitely Maybe set at Reading Festival, when a cryptic message flashed up on screen, displaying 8am and today’s date.

Rumours had been swirling all week, and my group chat with friends was buzzing with excitement, but I didn’t pay much attention.

I’d been stung before and I wouldn’t be stung again.

But I couldn’t believe my eyes when heading into the office. I saw Oasis tour dates announced for 2025. Including in Scotland.

“This is it, this is happening,” Liam and Noel both wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Gallaghers have put their differences aside (probably thanks to a hefty payday in all honesty) and will play to a whole new generation of fans.

Some might say these gigs are no place for actual young people, when veteran fans are trying to relive their own youths by attending…

But theses gigs will mean so much to my generation, who have waited their whole life to see the pair perform their timeless tracks live.

We thought that chance of it was never even possible.

My Oasis upbringing in Peterhead

I was five years old when the band split up, meaning I never even got a sniff of seeing Oasis play live.

They had been an ever-present part of my upbringing, thanks to my dad’s love of 90s rock.

And maybe also because I’m half-Mancunian, as my mum was born in the English city.

The first song I ever learned on guitar was Live Forever, picking up my dad’s old and battered acoustic and learning the chords from scratch.

I fully dived into their discography aged 14, and have never looked back.

A few years ago, I even asked a customer at my dad’s shop to bring in his ticket from their first concert at Fat Sam’s in Dundee, just so I could see it.

But I was already resigned to never seeing Oasis live.

The tension between the brothers was just too much, A plethora of nasty insults had been traded over the past decade and both had come out from the ashes of Oasis to form successful solo careers.

Despite constant rumours, It was just too far-fetched an idea for me to see the Gallaghers back performing together.

Which is why I still can’t believe it, and in all honesty I doubt I fully will until I see Liam and Noel share the stage.

Oasis’ music will live forever – through new generations of fans

Every track on the first two Oasis albums are timeless (I will die on that hill), with this on show at any of the brothers’ solo gigs.

The closest I got to seeing the Gallaghers on stage together was Liam’s solo gigs in Scotland.

And when I saw Liam belt out Definitely Maybe in its entirety in Glasgow this summer, there were just as many people my age (or younger) than there were folk in their 40s and 50s.

Which is why the Oasis reunion means so much to my generation.

To those born in the 2000s like myself, it’s a mythical moment come to life.

‘This will be Knebworth’ for new generation of Oasis fans

Will the Oasis reunion gigs be just as good as being at Knebworth in 1996? Probably not.

But those gigs across the country will mean so much to so many young Oasis fans, who have waited their whole lives to get a glimpse of Liam and Noel up on stage.

And despite being born eight years after the group’s iconic Knebworth sets, I can guarantee that whichever gig I manage to get tickets to, will be mine and many other younger Oasis fan’s very own Knebworth.

