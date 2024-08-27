Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of fans who missed glory days gigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of fans who missed glory days gigs

When Oasis get back up on stage, it will mean just as much to my generation as it will to those who were there the first time round...

Seeing the band live is something I never thought I would experience.
Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

I was having a quiet Sunday night at home in Peterhead when all of a sudden my mobile phone exploded into life.

Liam Gallagher had just finished his Definitely Maybe set at Reading Festival, when a cryptic message flashed up on screen, displaying 8am and today’s date.

Rumours had been swirling all week, and my group chat with friends was buzzing with excitement, but I didn’t pay much attention.

I’d been stung before and I wouldn’t be stung again.

But I couldn’t believe my eyes when heading into the office. I saw Oasis tour dates announced for 2025. Including in Scotland.

Oasis returned from their 15 year hiatus with multiple dates across five different venues in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday. Image: Oasis

“This is it, this is happening,” Liam and Noel both wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Gallaghers have put their differences aside (probably thanks to a hefty payday in all honesty) and will play to a whole new generation of fans.

Some might say these gigs are no place for actual young people, when veteran fans are trying to relive their own youths by attending…

But theses gigs will mean so much to my generation, who have waited their whole life to see the pair perform their timeless tracks live.

We thought that chance of it was never even possible.

My Oasis upbringing in Peterhead

I was five years old when the band split up, meaning I never even got a sniff of seeing Oasis play live.

They had been an ever-present part of my upbringing, thanks to my dad’s love of 90s rock.

My dad strumming away to me as a baby. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

And maybe also because I’m half-Mancunian, as my mum was born in the English city.

The first song I ever learned on guitar was Live Forever, picking up my dad’s old and battered acoustic and learning the chords from scratch.

I fully dived into their discography aged 14, and have never looked back.

A few years ago, I even asked a customer at my dad’s shop to bring in his ticket from their first concert at Fat Sam’s in Dundee, just so I could see it.

But I was already resigned to never seeing Oasis live.

The tension between the brothers was just too much, A plethora of nasty insults had been traded over the past decade and both had come out from the ashes of Oasis to form successful solo careers.

Despite constant rumours, It was just too far-fetched an idea for me to see the Gallaghers back performing together.

Which is why I still can’t believe it, and in all honesty I doubt I fully will until I see Liam and Noel share the stage.

Oasis’ music will live forever – through new generations of fans

Every track on the first two Oasis albums are timeless (I will die on that hill), with this on show at any of the brothers’ solo gigs.

A photo I took of Liam performing at TRNSMT. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

The closest I got to seeing the Gallaghers on stage together was Liam’s solo gigs in Scotland.

And when I saw Liam belt out Definitely Maybe in its entirety in Glasgow this summer, there were just as many people my age (or younger) than there were folk in their 40s and 50s.

Which is why the Oasis reunion means so much to my generation.

To those born in the 2000s like myself, it’s a mythical moment come to life.

‘This will be Knebworth’ for new generation of Oasis fans

Will the Oasis reunion gigs be just as good as being at Knebworth in 1996? Probably not.

But those gigs across the country will mean so much to so many young Oasis fans, who have waited their whole lives to get a glimpse of Liam and Noel up on stage.

And despite being born eight years after the group’s iconic Knebworth sets, I can guarantee that whichever gig I manage to get tickets to, will be mine and many other younger Oasis fan’s very own Knebworth.

What’s The Story? As Oasis announce reunion, we look back at their concerts in Aberdeen

Conversation