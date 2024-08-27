New Portlethen pizza joint offering slices at 1950s prices to celebrate launch

New York-style pizza chain SBARRO has opened in Portlethen – and to celebrate, bosses are turning back the clock to the 1950s when it comes to prices.

To mark opening its doors earlier this month, the pizzeria is giving its customers a “mind-blowing” deal on XL pizza slices this weekend.

The Portlethen branch is SBARRO’s first Scottish store, as the American company begins a major expansion programme in the UK.

When SBARRO first opened in the USA in 1956, it was famous for its 15 cents pizza slices.

So “as a treat” to mark the launch of the new store, the company says they are paying tribute with knock-down prices.

Hungry pizza fans will be able to pick up a slice for only 15p on both Friday and Saturday afternoon’s this week.

They are normally sold at around £3 to £3.50.

The new eatery operates out of Portlethen Service Station just off of the busy A92 road, fresh off the removal of six-day roadworks last week.

Sbarro Portlethen offering throwback pricing

A spokesperson for SBARRO said: “In 1956, Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened the doors to their Italian salumeria in Brooklyn, New York. Carmela ‘Mama’ Sbarro made pizza slices for shift workers looking for a quick meal.

“Her slices were so popular that they soon opened a second location focused solely on pizza, and now there are over 630 Sbarro eateries across 28 countries.

“Our brand new store in Portlethen offers the best quality pizza slices that Sbarro have perfected over almost 70 years, and we thought that the best way to reflect this was in the price.

“To mark our opening, we’re doing what Mama Sbarro did – selling the finest pizza slices at the same price point that they were in 1956.”

SBARRO Portlethen will be open from 10am-10.30pm every day, and is the 19th location the brand has opening in the UK.