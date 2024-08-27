New Portlethen pizza joint offering slices at 1950s prices to celebrate launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Portlethen pizza joint offering slices at 1950s prices to celebrate launch

New York-based pizza chain SBARRO is offering XL slices for a "mind-blowing" cost.

By Graham Fleming
Sbarro is a New York-style pizza takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.
New York-style pizza chain SBARRO has opened in Portlethen – and to celebrate, bosses are turning back the clock to the 1950s when it comes to prices.

To mark opening its doors earlier this month, the pizzeria is giving its customers a “mind-blowing” deal on XL pizza slices this weekend.

The Portlethen branch is SBARRO’s first Scottish store, as the American company begins a major expansion programme in the UK.

Portlethen Service Station
The pizza joint operates out of Portlethen Service Station. Image: DC Thomson

When SBARRO first opened in the USA in 1956, it was famous for its 15 cents pizza slices.

So “as a treat” to mark the launch of the new store, the company says they are paying tribute with knock-down prices.

Hungry pizza fans will be able to pick up a slice for only 15p on both Friday and Saturday afternoon’s this week.

They are normally sold at around £3 to £3.50.

The new eatery operates out of Portlethen Service Station just off of the busy A92 road, fresh off the removal of six-day roadworks last week.

Sbarro Portlethen offering throwback pricing

A spokesperson for SBARRO said: “In 1956, Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened the doors to their Italian salumeria in Brooklyn, New York. Carmela ‘Mama’ Sbarro made pizza slices for shift workers looking for a quick meal.

“Her slices were so popular that they soon opened a second location focused solely on pizza, and now there are over 630 Sbarro eateries across 28 countries.

“Our brand new store in Portlethen offers the best quality pizza slices that Sbarro have perfected over almost 70 years, and we thought that the best way to reflect this was in the price.

The Portlethen petrol station at the City South Business Park.
The Portlethen service station is based at the City South Business Park. Image: Dandara

“To mark our opening, we’re doing what Mama Sbarro did – selling the finest pizza slices at the same price point that they were in 1956.”

SBARRO Portlethen will be open from 10am-10.30pm every day, and is the 19th location the brand has opening in the UK.

 

Conversation