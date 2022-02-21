Derek Tucker: Stormy weather isn’t going anywhere any time soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derek Tucker: Stormy weather isn’t going anywhere any time soon

By Derek Tucker
February 21, 2022, 6:00 am
A SSEN sign at a catering van showing "We are serving free food and drinks on behalf of SSEN"
SSEN arranged free food vans for communities affected by recent storms (Photo: Lindsey Hamilton/DCT Media)

It was Billy Connolly who once remarked that there is no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing.

Given the weather of the last three months, he may want to reconsider.

We are used to bad weather in Scotland and pride ourselves on living life as near to normally as possible when the inevitable gales, blizzards and ice do their best to knock us out of our stride.

We watch with a mixture of amusement and scorn as TV news gives almost hysterical coverage to an inch of snow falling in London. We shake our heads at the southern softies. Yet, having endured a non-stop wave of storms, beginning with Arwen at the end of November and continuing through to Eunice last week, Scotland’s famed resilience to weather extremes has been sorely tested.

It has to be said that some of the organisations responsible for keeping us warm and safe have been found wanting by Arwen, Malik, Corrie, Dudley and Eunice.

SSEN provided support after storms – but they weren’t prepared

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has been widely praised for its humanitarian efforts when thousands of Scottish customers were left without power for up to a week after winds of up to 90mph blew down trees, which in turn pulled down power lines right across the country.

The organisation brought in dozens of mobile food vans and ensured that those who had neither heat nor light could have access to hot food and drinks, as long as they had access to transport. It introduced a generous £15 per person, per meal allowance for those who could not use the food vans, and reimbursed reasonable hotel expenses for vulnerable people who simply could not bear to stay at home in the dark and cold.

An SSEN team deliver a power generator in Glenshee (Photo: SSEN)

On top of that, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks voluntarily enhanced its statutory compensation payouts by 20% and paid them promptly.

All very commendable, but it should not disguise the fact that the company has failed to prepare for such catastrophic weather events by making power supplies sufficiently robust to cope with gales. It made £1 billion profit last year and should have done far more than it has to weatherproof the network.

We need a more robust infrastructure

There have been wildly fluctuating estimates of just how many trees have been brought down in the storms, but the general consensus is that it runs into the millions. Given that many of them fell across roads, it is perhaps surprising – and very fortunate – that there were not more deaths and serious injuries than there actually were.

If climate change predictions are correct, the storms we have witnessed in the last three months will become more commonplace in years to come

What has become apparent is that there is a disconnect between the two Scottish Government bodies set up to plan and manage forestry issues. I live on a semi-rural Aberdeen road passing through woodland. This road has now been closed for more than three weeks.

The north and north-east continues to be battered by regular storms (Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media)

When I began to query the reason, I stumbled upon a situation whereby Scottish Forestry is responsible for policy, which Forestry and Land Scotland implements. Quite why it requires two separate government bodies – in Grampian region both are based in the same building in Portsoy – is beyond me, but each blamed the other for the delay.

It was only when the email ping-pong reached the top of the organisations that things finally began to move.

If climate change predictions are correct, the storms we have witnessed in the last three months will become more commonplace in years to come. It is vital that our infrastructure is made robust now and that, when the worst happens, we are in a position to react swiftly and efficiently.

Recent experience must be a wake-up call.

Derek Tucker is a former editor of The Press and Journal

