Caley Thistle winger Aaron Doran urges fans to stick with the team after winless run continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle winger Aaron Doran urges fans to stick with the team after winless run continues

By Alasdair Fraser
February 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Aaron Doran.
Aaron Doran.

Aaron Doran is asking Caley Thistle supporters to rally behind the team and manager with “everything to play for” in the remainder of the Championship season.

Admitting that Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Ayr United added to “doom and gloom” enveloping the Highlanders’ current form, the Irish winger stressed he understood the discontent in the stands.

But Doran is convinced Billy Dodds’ side can still achieve their minimum target of a promotion play-offs place with 10 league games remaining, with a tilt at the title by no means beyond them.

The weekend defeat left them seven points behind leaders Arbroath who have a game in hand, but still third in the rankings.

It came after the hosts were caught by a sucker punch in a first half they dominated, with Sean McGinty netting with a header at a corner in Ayr’s only attempt in the first 45 minutes.

After the break, Caley Jags clearly lost belief but battled all the way, even after Tomi Adeloye struck the second in 64 minutes and David Carson’s rash challenge reduced the home side to 10 men.

Young Lewis Nicolson netted fortuitously from an attempted cross with four minutes left, but it proved too little, too late.

Tomi Adeloye celebrates his goal for Ayr United against Caley Thistle. 

Doran, returning as a 78th minute substitute after a quadriceps injury, said: “We know it is hard for the fans. We haven’t been great at home and haven’t won for nine games now.

“But we need their support, we need them to try and get behind us, the team and the manager.

“There is a huge 10 games remaining and that’s 30 points still to play for.

“We need to try to win as many as we can and we need to get out of this clump that we’re in.

“We’re capable of doing that with the players we have.”

Doran is convinced the win Dodds and his team need to reignite the campaign is just around the corner.

They face Hamilton Accies and Partick Thistle away now before hosting leaders Arbroath on March 12.

The 30-year-old attacker added: “With that one win, you never know what can happen.

“At the start of the season, we went on a terrific winning run.

“We weren’t always great, but we were getting the results.

“If we can get a bit of steam behind us, nick the wins we need and go on a bit of a mini-run, we’ll be right back in the mix.

“We all want to get out there and do well for the fans and the manager, and we’re going to give it our all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]