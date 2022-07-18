Lindsay Razaq: Enjoy the vast world again but don’t forget to savour simple pleasures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Lindsay Razaq: Enjoy the vast world again but don’t forget to savour simple pleasures

By Lindsay Razaq
July 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:49 pm
Family holidays abroad are back on the table (Photo: conrado/Shutterstock)
Family holidays abroad are back on the table (Photo: conrado/Shutterstock)

We are standing in the “other passports” queue when the immigration officer beckons us forward into the EU lane.

We hesitate, a bit confused, but then oblige as she insists with a gesture. She must have caught a glimpse of the maroon documents in my husband’s hands, although evidently not my toddler son’s navy one underneath.

“Ah,” she sighs as we get closer and she notices, but stamps us through anyway.

I’m briefly saddened, thinking about Brexit and the new status quo, just as I was a few weeks earlier, when Kamran’s passport arrived in the post.

My overriding feeling, however, is excitement – we are off on holiday to Sweden, our first trip abroad in three years, due to Covid. The last time we left the UK, our daughter Maya, four, was younger than her two-year-old brother is now, and he was a mere twinkle in our eyes.

Who could have predicted that, within less than a year, our world would become both so much bigger and smaller all at once? Bigger in the form of that twinkle turning into a loud, disobedient reality, but smaller as we were forced to withdraw from society to protect ourselves and each other.

Why do we feel entitled to a holiday abroad?

During the initial lockdown, I was preoccupied with the last couple of months of pregnancy, and then the day-to-day survival of looking after a newborn.

As it continued, however, my thoughts often strayed into: “When are we going to be able to go on holiday?” territory. “Will we ever be able to go abroad again?”

I’m very lucky that, before Covid, I mostly enjoyed a foreign holiday once a year. In fact, looking back, there’s only one short-lived period during my childhood when this wasn’t the case.

Many Brits have been excited to get some sun abroad again (Photo: Romas_Photo/Shutterstock)

My parents, who didn’t go abroad until they were teenagers, like to recount the story, for instance, of how I learned to walk on a beach in Menorca. And our long camping trips, which regularly involved several funny after-the-event mishaps, spark stories to this day.

I guess it was inevitable, to some extent, that, when our freedom to move around was so drastically limited, I felt hard done by – something I’m ashamed to admit, knowing now how much people have lost as a result of the pandemic, and in the context of the current cost of living crisis.

Since when did an annual foreign holiday become the expectation?

I’m grateful to be able to travel freely again

Clearly, I’m not the only one who’s missed it, though. We Brits, to the curiosity of many cultures, are notorious for our obsession with getting away.

Indeed, since the post-war holiday boom of the 1950s, boosted by the advent of paid leave and, later, package deals, we’ve been enthusiastically escaping our rainy island – recent heatwave aside – in favour of warmer climes.

Data for the 12 months to late July 2019 shows that more than six in 10 of us (64%) went abroad, the highest figure since 2011

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in 2016, UK residents went on more than 45 million foreign holidays, up from 27 million in 1996. And, data for the 12 months to late July 2019, as reported by travel association Abta, shows that more than six in 10 of us (64%) went abroad, the highest figure since 2011.

Pandemic aside, the statistics show that we love to get away for a holiday (Photo: Gergely Zsolnai/Shutterstock)

Of course, there was a sharp decline in 2020. ONS modelling suggests there were 23.8 million visits overseas by UK residents, the lowest figure since 1985, and 74% fewer than the year before, although this will no doubt rise as confidence grows.

Certainly, I’m grateful to be able to travel freely again, albeit in our brave new post-Brexit world, and with an increased awareness of the environmental benefits of staying close to home, where splendours – perhaps previously underestimated and rediscovered in lockdown – abound.

I’m grateful, too, that my children can start their own bank of family holiday memories, and will have the chance to broaden their horizons.

Don’t forget past tiny victories

I’m grateful my world is both bigger and smaller once more. Bigger in that we’ve been allowed to let family, friends and strangers alike back in; smaller in terms of our planet’s renewed accessibility.

But, I also don’t want to forget the tiny victories that were the source of such joy – and, frankly, sustenance – during those dark times.

Even being able to socialise at a distance outside felt like a huge win during the worst of the pandemic (Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)

Sitting in someone else’s garden or permission to go inside another mum’s house for a playdate instead of having to soldier on, soggy and shivering, on a drizzly beach or in a freezing seafront park.

I don’t want to forget how good that first bite of a restaurant meal cooked by someone else tasted, or our 2020 New Year’s Eve “party”, when the four of us – if you count the seven-month-old baby – passed a parcel round the smallest of circles to a cheesy children’s playlist, a tradition we hope to carry on.

I must keep these so-called simple pleasures at the forefront of my mind and cling onto them tightly. Life is too short to slip into complacency or take anything for granted.

Lindsay Razaq is a journalist and former P&J Westminster political correspondent who now combines freelance writing with being a mum

Read more by Lindsay Razaq

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]